Alessandro Walaitis' OT goal lifts Mepham boys lacrosse over New Hyde Park

Alessandro Walaitis provided an answer to anything New Hyde Park could throw at Mepham.

Walaitis scored the tying goal with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and the winner 12 seconds into overtime as Mepham defeated host New Hyde Park, 13-12, in Nassau B lacrosse Tuesday night.

“I was cutting, and I got the early pass from Owen Heller,” Walaitis said. “I faked high, faked low and went low again for the win.”

New Hyde Park grabbed its first lead after four consecutive goals in the fourth quarter. Vin Alveranga assisted Aidan Garvey for the goal that put New Hyde Park ahead 12-11.

Walaitis scored for Mepham just 26 seconds later, tying the score at 12. New Hyde Park held possession for the final 1:45 of the fourth quarter, but Mepham’s defense held it scoreless to force the extra period.

Mepham jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead with 4:18 remaining in the first quarter, after Walaitis scored the first of his five goals. During that stretch Devin Greene scored two goals, and James Henningsen and Owen Heller each scored a goal. Henningsen finished with four goals and Heller finished with two goals and four assists.

“We’ve been down early almost every single game this season,” Henningsen said. “We were trying to get amped before the game to get off to a good start and it certainly worked out.”

“We’ve been getting off to slow starts, so we changed up the warmup today to try to get them a bit more excited,” coach Gerard Cunningham said. “The hot start came from them, it seemed to happen organically.”

New Hyde Park put together a strong stretch, scoring five of the next six goals to cut its deficit to one. Cody McLean scored three of his four goals during the Gladiators run.

“In the beginning we played outstanding offense, the defense barely even had a chance to run,” Walaitis said. “They hit one and we didn’t want to put our heads down, but then all of a sudden they put in a few more.”

Walaitis responded with back-to-back goals for Mepham, helping the Pirates obtain an 8-6 lead heading into the half.

The win is the third in a row for Mepham (5-7). While the loss ends a four-game winning streak for New Hyde Park (6-7).

“I was proud of them for staying in the game, still supporting each other,” Cunningham said. “They didn’t get down when they gave up goals, they played great defense in the end and Alessandro put it in for the win.”