The Garden City boys lacrosse team looks to be approaching playoff form.

The host Trojans executed on the break, created quality shots from their six-on-six sets and played suffocating defense in a 13-3 win over Calhoun on Tuesday to improve to 7-1 in Nassau B.

Garden City defender Matt Desimpliciis set up the game’s first goal, at 6:30 of the first quarter, after he broke away from midfield and found Jack Tynan cutting toward the crease. FOGO Justin Coppola (15-of-15 on faceoffs) took the next control, setting up a quick score by Liam Curtin 50 seconds later.

Liam Muldoon (four goals, one assist) put Garden City ahead 5-0 in the final minute of the first quarter when he finished a bounce shot off an assist from James Basile, capping a quarter in which Calhoun rarely had possession.

“We controlled the ball from the start today,” coach Jim Feminella said. “We just played great as a unit.”

This Garden City team is different.

“In past years we might have had one particular guy that teams try to key on, but this year we can put six guys on the field at all times that are difficult to defend,” Feminella said. “So we really commit to sharing the ball. We’ve never had this many guys that can contribute.”

With the offense flowing, the Garden City defense stifled almost all Calhoun penetration in the first half, often forcing turnovers that led to fast-break opportunities.

When Calhoun did manage a shot, captain Teddy Dolan (three saves) was game. A deft save on a one-bouncer, followed by an immediate outlet pass to Muldoon, led to another Curtin goal, putting Garden City ahead 8-0 with 2:29 left. Muldoon would score once more before the half, and Garden City led 9-0 at the break.

“We all have free rein to shoot and pass, and we all trust each other to make the right decision,” Muldoon said. “We can score from anywhere.”

Calhoun would score in the third quarter, when Nick Turrini slipped through the defense and found the net.

The Trojans play at Carey on Friday and at home against South Side on Monday to wrap up the regular season.

Feminella believes his team might be starting to come around. “We’re looking forward to playoffs,” he said.