TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Evening
66° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Lacrosse

Chaminade wins its first state boys lacrosse title at home

Will Kusnierek, Patrick Kavanagh and Jake Sexton score three goals apiece in Flyers’ victory.

Chaminade's Will Kusnierek slides past St. Joseph's Hunter

Chaminade's Will Kusnierek slides past St. Joseph's Hunter Parucki during the CHSAA state Class AA boys lacrosse final on Tuesday at Chaminade. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Print

When it comes to their new state championship plaque, Chaminade’s boys lacrosse team didn’t have to carry it far; all it had to do was walk it down a tunnel.

Chaminade beat Buffalo-St. Joseph’s. 19-5, in the CHSAA Class AA title game Tuesday. It was a rare state championship home game and Chaminade’s first Class AA boys lacrosse title in school history, coach Jack Moran said.

“I thought that my last game [at home] was against Kellenberg a few weeks ago,” said Will Kusnierek, who scored three goals. “So, to end my senior year on this home field is something special.”

Patrick Kavanagh and Jake Sexton also had three goals apiece. Chaminade won 22 of 27 faceoffs, the majority taken by Tyler Sandoval, who was named the game’s MVP.

“As we started racking up more goals, the confidence level as a team went up,” Sandoval said. “Preparing before the faceoffs was much easier. [St. Joseph’s] threw a couple different guys in, so it was a little difficult to analyze what the other person was going to do. But, right off the [faceoff], it was easy to take behind and just get the ball cleanly.”

The Flyers outscored St. Joseph’s 11-1 in the second half, including a 7-0 third quarter that broke open the game.

The offensive explosion was hardly a surprise. Chaminade dominated the possession game for most of the first half, keeping the ball firmly secured in their offensive zone. But some timely St. Joseph goals kept the score closer than the play on the field may have indicated.

Chaminade led 5-3 after the first quarter and 8-4 at halftime. The game was tied once 2-2 with 7:50 left in the first quarter.

“I thought we were a little sluggish in the first half and not moving the ball the way we usually do,” Kavanagh said. “Ball movement is how we win games and at halftime our coaches were really stressing being unselfish. We figured it out in the third quarter and put the game away.”

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

More high schools

Garden City's Kyle Steinbach shoots and scores against Nassau Class B final: Manhasset vs. Garden City
Mt. Sinai players celebrate Joseph Spallina's goal during Suffolk Class C final: Mt. Sinai vs. Islip
Massapequa's Timmy Ley and Garrett Gibbons celebrate a Nassau Class A final: Massapequa vs. Syosset
Rocky Point celebrates its victory over Shoreham-Wading River Suffolk Class A final: SWR vs. Rocky Point
Mt. Sinai's Ilexa Skulnick tags out Sayville's Brooke Suffolk Class A softball finals: Mt. Sinai vs. Sayville
Chaminade's Jake Sexton slides past St. Joseph's Garrett CHSAA state Class AA final: Chaminade vs. St. Joseph's