The Chaminade boys lacrosse team finds itself peaking at the right time.

A challenging schedule that takes on all comers has the Flyers, well, flying high.

Thomas Rogan scored six goals and added an assist as Chaminade beat Manhasset, 15-7, in the 12th annual Regs Rock game in Mineola on Saturday.

The game is played each year in the memory of former player and 1998 Chaminade graduate Jimmy Regan, who lived in Manhasset and was killed in action in 2007 while with the Army Rangers.

“This game is something we really look forward to because of what it represents,” Rogan said. “Don’t get me wrong, the Catholic championship game is huge, but this is a most important game at Chaminade.”

The school named its sports facility Gold Star Stadium in 2014 to honor fallen alumni.

Chaminade, the top-ranked team in Newsday's poll, improved to 11-0. Manhasset, coming off a big 6-5 win over previously unbeaten Garden City, fell to 11-2.

Chaminade led 7-3 midway through the second quarter before reeling off three straight goals in the final 1:35 before halftime.

Rogan slipped in a goal off a rebound, John Devino dodged in and scored with 7.6 seconds left and Tyler Sandoval took the next faceoff and darted upfield before finding the back of the net with one second remaining to give the Flyers a 10-3 lead at the break.

“Rogan had good matchups today,” Chaminade coach Jack Moran said. “He’s usually more of a distributor.”

The Flyers' Kevin Pimental, who scored the first two goals of the game, finished with three goals and three assists. Fittingly, Pimental had the honor of wearing Regan's old number 19.

According to Moran, Regan was an academic All-ACC player at Duke and part of two ACC championship teams. He also said Regan gave up an opportunity to attend law school and work on Wall Street to serve his country as an Army Ranger beginning in 2004. Regan completed two tours in Afghanistan and one in Iraq before he was killed in action during his second tour in Iraq.

“Jimmy being killed in action put a reality check on the lacrosse program,” Moran said. “You never expect it to happen to someone you know, someone you think is such a great guy. Our kids know this game helps support [fallen soldiers]. They know it’s about service.”

Regan’s father, James Sr., heads the Lead the Way Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to supporting disabled U.S. Army Rangers. The Regs Rock has raised over $1.5 million for the cause, and Jimmy’s spirit lives on.

“We played exceptionally well,” Moran said. “Jimmy is smiling for us today.”