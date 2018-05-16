Pat Kavanagh had the answer in the form of a question . . . mark.

With the rain coming down and the clock winding down, Kavanagh got out of jeopardy with a question-mark dodge maneuver after darting from behind the cage, and scored with :03 left to give Chaminade a dramatic come-from-behind 14-13 victory over St. Anthony’s Wednesday in the CHSAA Class AA league championship game played at Mitchel Athletic Complex.

“I’m an attack so I’m used to a long pole on me, but they tried to get a mismatch with a short-stick,” Kavanagh explained. “I was comfortable dodging against him and took it to the cage. I was looking to feed, but the dodge came early. I saw there were 10 seconds left so I rolled, used a question-mark dodge and scored.”

The move, so named because that is the shape of the path the dodger takes, circling back toward the cage. Kavanagh’s second goal capped a brilliant five-goal fourth quarter for the Flyers (14-3) that erased a 12-9 deficit and allowed Chaminade to earn the No. 1 seed in the state Class AA CHSAA downstate tournament. This was the continuation of Tuesday’s game, which was suspended at halftime because of stormy weather with the scored tied at 8.

The Flyers will face the Iona Prep-Fordham Prep winner. St. Anthony’s (14-4) also moves on as the No. 2 seed and will face Stepinac. The two winners will play for the downstate title on May 25, meaning these two teams could meet for a third time for the right to play the Buffalo CHSAA champion in the state AA Catholic final after Memorial Day.

“This rivalry always brings out the best in both teams,” said Chaminade goalie Andrew Bonafede, who made five of his 10 saves in the fourth quarter.

“He stopped some layups and that saved us,” Flyers coach Jack Moran said.

Chaminade needed several saviors after St. Anthony’s dominant third quarter. Jake Bonomi scored two of his five goals, Brennan O’Neill scored two of his three and Andrew McAdorey scored his second of the game to produce a 12-9 lead entering the fourth.

Sean Kuttin started the comeback with a blast from the right wing and Tom Rogan made it 12-11 with a quick dodge from behind the cage. Bonomi scored again to give the Friars a 13-11 lead with 2:38 left. Turned out, that was way too much time.

Jake Sexton scored his third on a sharp turnaround shot in the high slot off a feed from Rogan and Christopher Nicholas scored his fourth, unassisted, to tie it with 35 seconds left. St. Anthony’s won the ensuing faceoff, but turned it over.

The Flyers got the ball to Kavanagh. He provided an exclamation point.