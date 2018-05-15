TODAY'S PAPER
Thunderstorms suspend many high school events

One example is the CHSAA Class AA boys lacrosse final between St. Anthony’s and Chaminade, which was stopped at halftime tied at 8.

Chaminade's Will Kusnierek gets pressured by St. Anthony's

By Newsday Staff
The thunderstorms that hit the Island Tuesday afternoon suspended a number of high school sporting events, including the CHSAA Class AA boys lacrosse final between St. Anthony’s and Chaminade.

The matchup at Mitchel Athletic Complex was tied at 8 when play was suspended at halftime. The second half will be played at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, St. Anthony’s athletic director Joe Minucci said.

The Suffolk boys tennis individual final at Floyd, which was already pushed back because of inclement weather during the weekend, was also suspended. Huntington’s Jack Flores and Half Hollow Hills East’s Abhinav Srivastava split the first two sets in the singles final and are tied at 4 in the third set.

The doubles semifinal between Hills East’s Jay Madisetty and Avi Anand and Commack’s Ryan Schoenfeld and Alec Sydney is also tied at one set apiece. The winners will face top seeded Andrew Lin and Sol Yoon of Commack in the final.

Both matches will resume at 3:30 p.m.

In baseball, 20 playoff games were suspended and will be completed from the point they were suspended on Wednesday.

In the softball postseason, 11 games were suspended and are set to resume Wednesday. Three games were completed.

Two of the four girls lacrosse playoff games were suspended and will resume Wednesday. The other two were completed.

The boys lacrosse regular season is still ongoing in Nassau and Suffolk, where four games were suspended. The remaining five were completed. The CHSAA Class A final between Holy Trinity and St. Mary’s was completed and won by Holy Trinity.

