CHSAA boys lacrosse players to watch

Sean Boll, Kellenberg, Attack, Sr.

Committed to Long Island University. A righty with good vision and stick skills.

Jake Bonomi, St. Anthony’s, Attack, Sr.

Fast, athletic shooter who is committed to Michigan.

Greg Campisi, St. Anthony’s, Long Stick Midfielder, Sr.

Committed to Harvard, great stick-handler.

Liam Entenmann, Chaminade, Goalie, Sr.

Committed to Notre Dame, great outlet passer.

Reilly Gray, Chaminade, Midfielder, Sr.

Notre Dame commit who is a strong feeder and defender.

Andrew MacAdorey, St. Anthony’s, Midfielder, Soph.

Excellent shooter and dodger.

Brennan O’Neil, St. Anthony’s, Attack, Jr.

Committed to Duke. Highly athletic player who is considered to be best junior in the country.

Thomas Rogan, Chaminade, Attack, Sr.

An offensive field general who can score. Committed to Dartmouth.

Jack Rooney, St. Dominic, Attack/Midfielder, Sr.

Had 40 goals and 40 assists last year. Committed to Furman University.

Dan Wilson, Kellenberg, Midfielder, Sr.

Committed to Navy. A lefty who can shoot well.