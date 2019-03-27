TODAY'S PAPER
Boys Lacrosse

CHSAA boys lacrosse players to watch

Previewing the players to watch in the CHSAA.

Jack Rooney of St. Dominic, right, gets pressured

Jack Rooney of St. Dominic, right, gets pressured by Sheldon Smith of Long Island Lutheran on April 30, 2018. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Jordan Lauterbach
Sean Boll, Kellenberg, Attack, Sr.

Committed to Long Island University. A righty with good vision and stick skills.  

Jake Bonomi, St. Anthony’s, Attack, Sr.

Fast, athletic shooter who is committed to Michigan.

Greg Campisi, St. Anthony’s, Long Stick Midfielder, Sr.

Committed to Harvard, great stick-handler.

Liam Entenmann, Chaminade, Goalie, Sr.

Committed to Notre Dame, great outlet passer.

Reilly Gray, Chaminade, Midfielder, Sr.

Notre Dame commit who is a strong feeder and defender.  

Andrew MacAdorey, St. Anthony’s, Midfielder, Soph.

Excellent shooter and dodger.

Brennan O’Neil, St. Anthony’s, Attack, Jr.

Committed to Duke. Highly athletic player who is considered to be best junior in the country.

Thomas Rogan, Chaminade, Attack, Sr.

An offensive field general who can score. Committed to Dartmouth.

Jack Rooney, St. Dominic, Attack/Midfielder, Sr.

Had 40 goals and 40 assists last year.  Committed to Furman University.

Dan Wilson, Kellenberg, Midfielder, Sr.

Committed to Navy. A lefty who can shoot well. 

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

