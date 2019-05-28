Continuing the remarkable culture of securing county championships may seem like pressure from the outside, but not to Will Giarraputo and his Cold Spring Harbor teammates.

“Everyone thinks there’s pressure on us,” said Giarraputo, who scored four goals as No. 1 Cold Spring Harbor claimed its fifth consecutive Nassau Class C boys lacrosse title with a 15-9 victory over No. 3 Locust Valley at Hofstra on Tuesday night. “But once we get on the field, practice every day, it’s pretty concrete here.

“Our coach does a great job of showing us how we’re supposed to play. But following what he does and buying [in] is a huge part of Cold Spring Harbor lacrosse and takes the pressure off and lets us play the game.”

The Seahawks advance to face Shoreham-Wading River in the Long Island Class C championship game Saturday at Hofstra.

Following a 34-minute weather delay, Locust Valley scored back-to-back goals to cut the deficit to 5-4. Striano responded with his second goal moments later and Peter Licciardi converted a turnover into a goal with 24.6 seconds left in the first half to put Cold Spring Harbor ahead 7-4 at the half.

After only a three-minute halftime because of the extended delay, the Seahawks took control in the third.

“I kind of liked the little break,” said Richie Striano, who also notched four goals. “It was a little early halftime. We literally weathered the storm and came back and had a good win.”

Giarraputo scored his third goal early in the third, extending the Cold Spring Harbor lead to 8-4. Locust Valley followed up with back-to-back goals, including Frank Smith’s third of the night, before Striano recorded two consecutive goals of his own late in the quarter to stretch Cold Spring Harbor’s advantage to 10-6.

Brady Strough and Danny Striano then tacked on a pair of goals with under 12 seconds remaining in the period. Both sides scored three times in the fourth as Cold Spring Harbor closed out another county title.

The Falcons opened the scoring at the 8:39 mark of the first on a Smith goal, but Cold Spring Harbor fired back with five consecutive goals, capped off by Alex Moynihan’s score with 10 minutes left in the first half. Giarraputo provided a spark by netting two goals during the stretch.

“This is special,” Cold Spring Harbor coach Dennis Bonn said. “Our goal every year is to win the league and counties. We don’t think about anything after that. So it’s been a successful year.”