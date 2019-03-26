Brady Strough and the Cold Spring Harbor boys lacrosse team recall the heartbreak of 2018’s last-second Long Island Class C championship defeat, and that experience will definitely be put to good use this year.

“That’s going to be huge for us the entire season,” said Strough, who scored two goals for the Seahawks in an 8-6 non-league victory over South Side at Darcy Field in Rockville Centre on Tuesday night. “That’s going to be in our heads the whole way through. Every game, every play, every ground ball, every slide, everything.”

Skylar Wenger, who had two goals for Cold Spring Harbor, said the dramatic 8-7 loss to Islip to end last season has given the Seahawks an added edge they plan on utilizing throughout.

“That was definitely a tough loss for us,” Wenger said. “But it’s definitely motivated us to work harder and we want to go back this year and get that win.”

Cold Spring Harbor (2-0) began the second half controlling possession, leading to a goal from Strough in the first minute and a second Seahawk goal with 3:02 remaining to open an 8-3 advantage entering the fourth.

South Side (2-2) moved within striking distance with three goals in the final period, with Griffin O’Shea bringing the Cyclones within 8-6 with 1:19 remaining. Cold Spring Harbor held on the rest of the way.

Two goals from Wenger and one by Casey Reynolds over the first five minutes of the second quarter sparked Cold Spring Harbor to a 5-2 lead. Strough added another goal with 2:02 remaining in the half following a goal by South Side’s Brady West, giving the Seahawks a 6-3 lead at the break.

“We had some ground ball situations that went our way and we were able to put the ball in the net,” Cold Spring Harbor coach Dennis Bonn said.

Strough credited his team’s defensive performance as they pulled away between the second and third.

“We just kept playing good defense,” said Strough. “We held them down even though they had the ball a lot there. Once we were able to possess it we got good shots and were able to get them in the net.”

Bonn said he seldom references the Islip game, but every now and then he’ll also put it to good use.

“Only when I get mad at practice,” Bonn smiled. “And I say it’s about understanding how to finish games.”