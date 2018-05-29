Cold Spring Harbor struck gold in the final minute Tuesday afternoon.

Aris Goldschmidts, “Goldie” to his coaches and teammates, scored his fifth of the game on a pass from Kevin Winkoff with 43.6 seconds left to give No. 1 Cold Spring Harbor a dramatic 10-9 victory over No. 2 Wantagh in the Nassau Class C championship game played at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium.

“We were looking for Aris. He was hot all day,” said Winkoff, who had a goal and five assists. “The whole team was calling for him to get it. He stepped in from 15 yards.”

The Seahawks (16-1), who have won the last three state Class C titles, will face the Mount Sinai-Islip winner on Saturday at Hofstra for the Long Island championship. Nick Teresky scored four goals for Wantagh (12-6). The Warriors built a 6-2 lead with 3:56 left in the third quarter, but the Seahawks showed their championship pedigree by scoring three goals in 2:43 to cut the deficit to one entering the fourth.

They tied it on Goldschmidts’ goal two minutes into the fourth quarter, but Teresky scored twice in 53 seconds for an 8-6 Wantagh lead with 7:18 left. CSH netted the next three to take the lead with 3:54 left, but Thomas Van Bargen scored on a solo dodge to tie it with 2:26 left.

Andrew DeGennaro won the next faceoff and the Seahawks moved the ball but couldn’t find an opening. Brady Strough saved them when he hustled for a ground ball and CSH called a timeout with 1:31 left. “We were looking for Goldie, but not just him,” Seahawks coach Dennis Bonn said. “We moved the ball and looked for the best shot possible. Fortunately, that was Goldie. He can really shoot it.”

Goldschmidts insisted, “I didn’t call for the ball. I just played the game and played off my teammates.”

And enjoyed a golden moment.