Mattituck/Southold scored early and never trailed as they defeated Oyster Bay, 10-4, to win the Long Island Class D boys lacrosse Championship on Saturday at Hofstra.

It was the first Long Island championship in Mattituck boys lacrosse history, according to coach John Amato.

Ethan Schmidt (three goals, one assist) and Dane Reda (three goals, two assists) both scored in the first four minutes to give Mattituck/Southold a 2-0 lead. Oyster Bay got one back with a goal from Bradley Beck, but Greg Hauser scored a man-down goal off an assist from Ryan Herman to put Mattituck/Southold back up by two.

Schmidt added two more goals off assists from Reda and Herman to start the second quarter and Mattituck led 6-3 at halftime.

“These guys are just really unselfish and it leads to a balanced offense,” said Amato. “It’s worked for us all year.”

Shawn Howell made 13 saves on 17 shots on goal and was the catalyst for the Mattituck/Southold attack.

“He made critical saves for us and was exceptional in the clearing game,” said Amato. “After almost every save or ground ball he scooped up, he would lead the charge for a fast break opportunity.”

Herman helped convert the opportunities into points with two goals and three assists, his second goal putting Mattituck/Southold ahead 9-4 with 5:03 left in the fourth quarter.

Luke Puccio scored three goals for Oyster Bay (4-12). Mattituck/Southold plays Pleasantville in the Class D state semifinals at SUNY-Albany on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.