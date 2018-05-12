Sophomore Anthony Matalone scored two of his three first-half goals in the final minute of play to help propel Farmingdale in boys lacrosse. The Dalers scored four consecutive goals between the second and third quarters and held on for a 9-8 win over Port Washington in a Nassau Class A regular-season game.

Farmingdale improved to 6-1 and Port Washington fell to 5-3.

The pivotal run came after Farmingdale coach Michael Hungerford called a timeout with the score tied at three. The timing of the break couldn’t have been better.

“We just talked about having more poise and patience,” Hungerford said. “We were rushing the ball and weren’t getting to our spots. Then Anthony gave us a spark. He’s just unpredictable.”

Matalone scored 25 seconds after the timeout from just outside the crease. Teammate Brian Michael won the ensuing faceoff and set up Matalone’s third goal with 20 seconds left in the half for a 5-3 lead. Michael won 12 of 20 faceoffs in the game.

“When I get a short stick, I’m always going to try to beat him to the high side,” said Matalone. “We needed a couple goals before the half and I was able to come through for us.”

Farmingdale kept the momentum in the early part of the third quarter. Michael secured the opening draw and darted straight up field, finding the net just seven seconds into the quarter. An unnecessary roughness penalty on Port Washington led to a man-up situation for the Dalers, which they converted when Luke Woodland found Matt Olbeter just 30 seconds later to put Farmingdale up 7-3.

“We told our guys to treat this game like it’s playoffs,” said Hungerford. “And they came to play.”

The teams would trade goals for the remainder of the third quarter, with Mike Beal scoring in the final seconds to draw the Vikings within 9-5.

Port Washington’s Harry Basham opened the fourth quarter with his third goal to bring the Vikings within three. Keeper A.J. Galassi smothered the Farmingdale offense throughout the fourth quarter and finished with 16 saves as the Port Washington mounted a comeback.

Drew Turner assisted on two late goals, one to James Dalimonte and another to Beal, making it 9-8 with two minutes remaining. Port Washington would get one final scoring attempt with 24 seconds left but were unable to get a clear shot off.

“We gained great learning pieces from this game that we’ll need to improve on for playoffs,” Hungerford said. “Both teams clearly came to play.”