Garden City boys lacrosse tops spring Big 10

1.GARDEN CITY BOYS LACROSSE The Trojans, the defending state Class B champions, upended previously unbeaten Shoreham-Wading River, 12-5, in impressive fashion. Will Puccio scored four times and James Basile added two goals and two assists. The Trojans also beat St. Ignatius (Cal), 14-3.

2. CHAMINADE BOYS LACROSSE The Flyers wiped out a 6-0 deficit to come back and beat St. Ignatius, 13-9. Jimmy Ball won 15 of 17 faceoffs and scored the tying goal in the second quarter to make it 6-6. Chaminade is 7-0 with big wins over Yorktown, Wilton, Massapequa and St. Anthony’s.

3. EAST MEADOW BASEBALL The Jets are off to a flying start at 9-0. Led by one of Long Island’s deepest pitching staffs, the Jets are one of only two undefeated teams left in Nassau. The stingy staff is led by Charlie Cucchiara, Sean Kennedy and Matt Fried.

4. UNIONDALE BOYS TRACK The Knights defended their home track by winning the Knight Time Invitational last weekend – impressing with 124 points at one of the best Long Island meets. Giordano Williams won the 200 meters in 21.54 seconds and Nathaniel Miller won the 400 in 50.68.

5. KELLENBERG SOFTBALL Julia Piotrowski and Lindsey Raimondi combined to throw a five-inning no-hitter in a 10-0 win over St. Dominic April 17. The Firebirds are undefeated in Long Island play, with wins over East Meadow and St. Anthony’s.

6. MOUNT SINAI GIRLS TRACK Another week, another handful of wins for the Mustangs. Kaitlyn Chandrika won the 400-meter hurdles in 64.26 seconds at the Suffolk Coaches Meet last weekend at Bay Shore. Sarah Connelly won the 1,500 in 4:39.25.

7. MANHASSET GIRLS LACROSSE The Indians beat Sacred Heart 6-5 before rolling through Long Beach and South Side. A suffocating defense — led by Olivia Dooley — has Manhasset tops on the Island.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

8. SYOSSET GIRLS GOLF The defending Long Island champions are off to a 6-0 start with senior Malini Rudra leading the way. Rudra is the defending Nassau individual champion and finished seventh at last year’s state tournament. She shot a 1-over par 37 on the front nine of Hempstead Country Club in Monday’s win against Garden City.

9. ISLIP SOFTBALL The Bucs have had a knack for the heroics to start the season, highlighted by Sarah Penny’s walk-off home run in a 7-6 win over East Islip April 8. Keren Hodulick had two home runs in the win and has four homers on the season. Islip is 8-0.

10. HUNTINGTON BOYS TRACK The Blue Devils scored 106 points and placed second at the Knight Time Invitational last weekend at Uniondale. Johnathan Smith won the 400-meter hurdles in 54.91 seconds. Huntington also won the 4X400 meter relay in 3:23.93.

On the cusp: Commack baseball, Ward Melville baseball, Sayville softball.