State Class B semifinal: Garden City vs. John Jay-Cross River

Garden City beat John Jay-Cross Victor, 14-4, in a state Class B boys lacrosse semifinal on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at Adelphi. The Trojans face Victor on Saturday in the state final at St. John Fisher College in Rochester.

