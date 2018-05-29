Garden City, the same team that scored only three goals in an overtime victory over South Side in Friday’s semifinal, exploded for five times that number in the final.

Trevor Yeboah-Kodie and Kyle Steinbach scored three goals each as the Trojans defeated rival Manhasset, 15-5, Tuesday night in the Nassau Class B championship game at Hofstra.

“We figured out their zone,” Gardeb City coach Steve Finnell said of the Indians, who won the regular-season meeting, 7-4, with a stifling defense. “We think we have a lot of depth on offense and it showed tonight.”

The Trojans (15-3) will play for the Long Island Class B title on Saturday at Hofstra. They broke this one open with three late goals in the third quarter. After Peter Lapina’s second of the game drew Manhasset (12-6) to within 7-3, Steinbach and Justin Coppola (off his faceoff win) scored 14 seconds apart and Yeboah-Kodie made it 10-3 with 7.5 seconds left in the third.

“We came out with more intensity and we wanted a little revenge,” Yeboah-Kodie said.