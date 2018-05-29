TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Afternoon
62° Good Afternoon
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Lacrosse

Trevor Yeboah-Kodie, Kyle Steinbach each score three as GC wins Class B title

Trojans coach Steve Finnell said of the Indians “we figured out their zone,” who won the regular-season meeting.

Garden City's Kyle Steinbach shoots and scores against

Garden City's Kyle Steinbach shoots and scores against Manhasset during the Nassau Class B finals at Hofstra's Shuart Stadium on Tuesday. Photo Credit: George A. Faella

By Bob Herzog bob.herzog@newsday.com @zogsport7
Print

Garden City, the same team that scored only three goals in an overtime victory over South Side in Friday’s semifinal, exploded for five times that number in the final.

Trevor Yeboah-Kodie and Kyle Steinbach scored three goals each as the Trojans defeated rival Manhasset, 15-5, Tuesday night in the Nassau Class B championship game at Hofstra.

“We figured out their zone,” Gardeb City coach Steve Finnell said of the Indians, who won the regular-season meeting, 7-4, with a stifling defense. “We think we have a lot of depth on offense and it showed tonight.”

The Trojans (15-3) will play for the Long Island Class B title on Saturday at Hofstra. They broke this one open with three late goals in the third quarter. After Peter Lapina’s second of the game drew Manhasset (12-6) to within 7-3, Steinbach and Justin Coppola (off his faceoff win) scored 14 seconds apart and Yeboah-Kodie made it 10-3 with 7.5 seconds left in the third.

“We came out with more intensity and we wanted a little revenge,” Yeboah-Kodie said.

Newsday

Bob Herzog has worked in the Newsday sports department as a writer and editor since 1976. He covers high school and college sports.

More high schools

Garden City's Jack Muldoon goes to the backhanded Nassau Class B final: Manhasset vs. Garden City
Mt. Sinai players celebrate Joseph Spallina's goal during Suffolk Class C final: Mt. Sinai vs. Islip
Massapequa's Timmy Ley and Garrett Gibbons celebrate a Nassau Class A final: Massapequa vs. Syosset
Rocky Point celebrates its victory over Shoreham-Wading River Suffolk Class A final: SWR vs. Rocky Point
Mt. Sinai's Ilexa Skulnick tags out Sayville's Brooke Suffolk Class A softball finals: Mt. Sinai vs. Sayville
Chaminade's Jake Sexton slides past St. Joseph's Garrett CHSAA state Class AA final: Chaminade vs. St. Joseph's