The Bucs didn’t stop here . . . or there. In fact, they were unstoppable.

Islip scored the final 14 goals and blitzed Half Hollow Hills West, 21-7, Saturday in a Suffolk II boys lacrosse game. Jeff Atlas led the host Buccaneers with five goals and three assists, but had plenty of company in the scoring column. Joe Juengerkes scored five goals; Chris Giuliani had four goals and an assist and Mike Beinkowski netted three goals with three assists.

“We have six guys who can score and some of us have played together since we were 6,” Atlas said. “It looks nice when everything works and it was great to see us click like that.”

The clicking began early, when Islip (8-0) took a 6-1 lead midway through the first quarter. But Hills West (4-4), responded with five straight goals to tie the score. Dillon McManus scored two goals and Cam Mulé had a goal and three assists for the Colts, but their defense could not contain the Bucs thereafter.

“We made it simple. We dodged around guys instead of going right at them,” Islip coach Keith Scheidel said. “We played smart and we found the open guys. This is as well as we’ve played offensively all year.”

Hard to imagine Islip playing any better. Juengerkes started the 14-0 roll with a missile from the right wing off a feed from Atlas. In the next two minutes, Atlas hit a turn-around shot from the right crease and Jack Lizzul went down the alley to make it 10-7. The Bucs scored twice in the final minutes of the half — Giuliani unassisted off the dodge and Juengerkes from the top of the slot on a pass from Atlas.

There would be no answering surge by Hills West after the break as Atlas scored three straight in the third quarter. Even the defense got into the act, with Ethan Rall scoring late in the third quarter on a feed from Hunter Lafrance, a rare long pole-to-long pole connection. “Our defense picked it up in transition and that kept us going,” Atlas said.

“We’re always having fun, no matter what the score is,” he added of his career-best scoring performance, though he acknowledged it’s a lot more fun with the team is winning and winning big. “We have eight or nine seniors that have played together so long that we know each other’s moves. Mike, Joe and Chris can all draw the double team, and they found me at the crease in the flow of our offense.”

Make that an overflow.