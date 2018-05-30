Zack Yorio isn’t content just to make the save, even if it’s a sparkling one. The Harborfields goalie doesn’t think that’s the end of his job. “We focus on trying to capitalize on the transition game, especially in crunchtime,” Yorio said.

A tight county final early in the fourth quarter qualified as crunchtime and Yorio delivered. He made one of his 15 saves and hit his defenseman Matt Grover on the run. Grover found M.J. Buckholtz for a transition goal that provided a three-goal cushion and sent the No. 1 Tornadoes to an 8-4 victory over No. 3 East Islip on Wednesday night in the Suffolk Class B championship game played at Islip.

“I’d say he stood on his head, but that’s the way he’s played for us most of the year,” Harborfields coach Glenn Lavey said after the school’s first boys lacrosse country title since 1992.

P.J. Clementi was Harborfields other savior. He scored three goals and added two assists. The Tornadoes (14-3) will face Garden City in the Long Island championship / Southeast Regional final at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Hofstra.

It’s been a long journey. “We probably spend more offseason hours together of any team on Long Island,” Yorio said. “Practices 7 a.m. in the summer. It’s so satisfying, after all that work, to see it pay off.”

Yorio did his part keeping it close early. He robbed John Sidorski high in the final seconds of the first half to preserve Harborfields’ 3-2 lead. And, fittingly, he stoned Sidorski in the final seconds. That was more of a window-dressing save since the game had been decided, but it was symbolic because Sidorski, third in Suffolk with 102 points and tops in assists with 57, was held without a point.

Yorio had help, of course. Long-stick midfielder Lucas Kollmer had the primary job of locking off Sidorski. “He’s the most technically sound player in the county and an unbelievable passer,” Lavey said of Sidorski. “So Plan A was to make him be a scorer. Lucas did a great job.”

So did Clementi. He scored the Tornadoes’ first goal with a dazzling dodge, then set up Andy Derasmo to make it 2-1. Harborfields never trailed thereafter, but didn’t pull away until the fourth quarter. Clementi made it 6-4 with a rocket from the top slot and completed his hat trick with a no-look shot off a scramble in front.

“Sometimes you need a little luck,” Clementi said. “Luck was on our side tonight.”

So was skill.