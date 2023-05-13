Gavin Creo (five goals) lifts Chaminade over Manhasset

Go play like Jimmy would’ve played.

That’s all Jack Moran said to his Chaminade lacrosse team as they trailed undefeated Manhasset late in the fourth quarter on Saturday.

The two Long Island powerhouse programs play each year in the Regs Rock Lacrosse Day for Heroes, held in honor of Manhasset native and Chaminade alumnus Jimmy Regan, who died in action while serving with the Army Rangers in Iraq in 2007.

Chaminade scored the final three goals, including Gavin Creo’s winner with 1:22 remaining, and beat Manhasset 10-9. Manhasset earned the final possession before Flyers goalie PJ Verdi made one of his 11 saves.

Manhasset (14-1) and Chaminade (10-4) combined for 19 goals, the same number Regan wore for the Flyers.

“We always say that before Jimmy’s group got here in the mid-90s, we were pretty good,” said Moran, one of seven high school lacrosse coaches to reach 600 wins. “But he took us from good to great.”

Creo, a team captain who wears No. 19 for the Flyers — as part of a tradition voted on by the team before each season, scored five goals.

“It’s extremely special,” Creo said of wearing No. 19. “A lot of the time, it’s hard to get the guys going. But when you’re playing a game like this, and we know the cause, it gives you a little extra spark.”

“[Creo] forces the other guys to work as hard as him,” Moran added. “He’s got that innate ability to get the best out of others, and he’s not afraid of the big moment.”

Matt Cargiulo scored four goals for Manhasset, which earned its first lead of the game with 7:27 to play in the third quarter. Cal Girard won nine of 11 faceoffs in the second half, and Liam Connor gave Manhasset a 9-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Aidan Lough then brought Chaminade within a goal with 5:44 to play before Creo’s tying and winning tallies.

Manhasset, which won the Class C state championship last season, won 22 consecutive games dating back to May 12 last spring before Saturday. That loss came against Chaminade in last year’s Regs Rock game.

“Fortunately for us, we played some really good defense, got the ball, made some shots that earlier in the game we weren’t getting based on Manhasset’s defense and their goalie,” Moran said.

Regan's family and friends established The Rangers Lead the Way Fund 15 years ago to support Army Rangers and their families, and fundraises at the Regs Rock game each year.

Jack Regan, whose father was Jimmy’s cousin, plays defense on Chaminade now.

“Everyone knows the impact that Jimmy has on our lives every day,” Regan said. “Through his sacrifice, his heroism, and just the way he played every day, the way he dedicated himself to everything he did.

"We couldn’t be prouder to represent him in this game. Win or lose, we’re leaving the locker room knowing that we played for a bigger purpose than ourselves.”