Just call him Jake the Shake.

“A little shimmy, a little juke to get the shot off quick,” Jake Bonomi said with a grin, describing just a few of his moves after scoring six goals to lead host St. Anthony’s to a 12-8 victory over archrival Chaminade on Thursday in a CHSAA game.

Bonomi scored in the closing seconds of the first quarter to spark a 5-0 run that erased a 4-0 deficit. “That was a big goal,” St. Anthony’s coach Keith Wieczorek said. “It settled us down.”

Andrew McAdorey, Brennan O’Neill and Anthony Culley of St. Anthony’s scored in the second quarter to forge a 4-4 tie at halftime, and O’Neill scored on a solo dodge to give the Friars (9-2) their first lead two minutes into the third quarter.

Six seconds later, Chaminade’s Tyler Sandoval, who won 13 of 21 faceoffs, scored unassisted off the draw to tie it. That was the last hurrah for the Flyers (8-2). St. Anthony’s ripped off the next six goals to build an 11-5 lead with 7:58 left.

Bonomi scored three consecutive third-quarter goals during that burst. He scored an over-the-shoulder goal to break the tie, then dodged from behind the cage and hit the back of the net from the left wing in transition to make it 8-5. Tanner Germain scored the Friars’ next two goals before Bonomi danced away from a defender for an unassisted goal and stutter-stepped to shake free for another tally 47 seconds later.

“I did a lot of dodging from X,” Bonomi, a junior, said of the spot behind the cage where he started most of his maneuvers. “I know the team we have, so even when we fell behind early, I had confidence we could come back. We got more possessions and got more ground balls in the second half. I found some openings.”

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sandoval controlled the faceoffs early, allowing Chaminade to score the first four goals — by Roy Meyer, Will Kusnierek, Reilly Gray and Christopher Nicholas.

“Their faceoff guy got off and we missed a few ground balls,” Wieczorek said. “We had a lot of shots early that sailed high. Then we settled into our game. For some reason, the third quarter has been good to us all season.”

That’s when St. Anthony’s scored five goals for a 9-5 lead and took control. “Sometimes you’ve got to stop thinking and start playing,” Wieczorek said.

Or in Bonomi’s case, start shaking.