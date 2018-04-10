By the time Manhasset begins its Nassau B-I season next week, it will be battle-tested, if not battle-scarred.

“A gantlet,” Manhasset coach Keith Cromwell said with a laugh of his team’s ambitious non-league schedule that reads like a Who’s Who of area boys lacrosse powers.

The Indians survived Tuesday’s challenge, defeating Nassau A contender Syosset, 11-6, at Syosset-Woodbury Park to finish their non-league schedule at 2-3. Manhasset lost to three-time state Class C champ Cold Spring Harbor (5-4), top-seeded Nassau A Massapequa (7-6) and perennially strong St. Anthony’s (15-7). They defeated Westchester County power John Jay (8-5).

“We’re a young group,” Cromwell said, “and what better way to get to know how good we are than to play the best teams around?”

So, how good are they?

“I think we looked pretty good,” said midfielder Chris Glynn, who scored three goals with an assist to lead the Indians. “We want to play the best teams to see how we sit and we stayed with them. We enjoyed the challenge.”

Glynn made Tuesday’s challenge enjoyable with an unassisted hat trick. He scored twice on solo dodges and over-the-top blasts, the second one breaking a 3-3 tie early in the second period. His third goal came from the top of the slot and provided an 8-5 lead in the third.

“I’ve worked hard on my lefty down-the-alley shot. It’s my favorite move,” Glynn said. “My teammates made cuts that got me open.”

His teammates also took over in the fourth quarter, after Syosset (1-3) cut it to 8-6 on J.P. Lannig’s second goal. Logan Hyde scored unassisted from the top slot and took a feed from Glynn to find the back of the net from the left wing. Louis Perfetto (two goals, two assists) scored unassisted to complete the scoring.

Grant Petracca made nine saves, and the Manhasset defense was especially tough in the second half, allowing only Lannig’s goal and preventing Syosset from getting many good looks.

“Chris got us going early and that was key,” Cromwell said.

Glynn agreed. “We play better when we have the lead and have some momentum,” he said. “We love to spread it around and get everyone involved. We have a lot of guys who can score, so sometimes the defense falls asleep on our back-door cuts.”

Thanks to “the gantlet,” the Indians, seeded No. 2 behind Garden City, are prepared to barge through the front door in Nassau B-I.