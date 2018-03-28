It was tic-tac-toe but with a twist. The phrase that describes pinpoint passing that leads to a transition goal usually refers to a three-player connection. But the highlight play of Smithtown West’s dominating 12-3 victory over Smithtown East on Wednesday was a four-Bull rush.

Attack Kyle Zawadzki finished off a fast break by taking a feed from midfielder Brandon Meir, who got the ball from streaking defenseman Christian Lowd (give him a “hockey assist” came the enthusiastic call from the public address announcer). The play, which came early in the fourth quarter, began when Smithtown West goalie Kyle Walker made a sparkling save and crisp, accurate outlet pass to Lowd.

“Those are my favorite plays because everyone touches the ball,” said Zawadzki, who joined John Hoffman and Sean Byrne in scoring two goals plus an assist each as Smithtown West improved to 2-0 in Suffolk I. “There’s a hockey assist. It’s a bang-bang-bang play.”

It’s the kind of play Smithtown West hopes to make often as it tries to overtake defending state Class A champion Ward Melville in tough, deep Suffolk I. “We like to play fast and we have the depth to do it,” Zawadzki said. “We try to get a lot of touches and share the ball. We want the best shot, not the first shot, and coach is always stressing that we make one more pass.”

Few of Smithtown West’s passes were clicking early as the Bulls didn’t break through against their town rival until late in the first quarter. That’s when Marc Cottage took a feed from Matt Miller in the slot and scored the game’s first goal. A minute later, Meir dodged from up top for a 2-0 lead.

Smithtown West scored two more in the second quarter on goals by Andrew Arce (off a feed from Byrne) and Hoffman from a sharp angle. The 4-0 halftime lead would have been greater if not for several point-blank saves by talented Smithtown East goalie James O’Connell, who made 13 saves, eight in the first half. “He’s big and he’s got great hands,” Smithtown West coach Bob Moltisanti Jr. said. “We had to just keep shooting. Our defense helped us out in the first half when the offense wasn’t clicking.”

Smithtown West broke it open with three goals in the third quarter — from Byrne, Miller and Zawadzki — before Justin Carroll scored the first of his two goals for Smithtown East (0-1).

The Bulls scored two goals a minute apart early in the fourth quarter, including Zawadzki’s second. “That’s how we can play if we show poise and finish our plays,” Moltisanti said. “We’ve got six guys who can score. Whoever ends up with the ball in his stick, we’re confident he’ll finish.”

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sometimes it’s as easy as tic-tac-toe.