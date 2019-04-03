TODAY'S PAPER
Peter Licciardi leads balanced attack in Cold Spring Harbor's lacrosse victory

He has two goals and three assists for the Seahawks, who are seeking their fifth straight county title.

Peter Licciardi of Cold Spring Harbor winds up

Peter Licciardi of Cold Spring Harbor winds up and shoots against Lynbrook during a Nassau Conference CD-1 boys lacrosse game in Lynbrook on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

By Sal Cacciatore salvatore.cacciatore@newsday.com @SCacc8
Cold Spring Harbor is loaded with depth and talent in the midfield and attack, and this was readily apparent in its conference opener on Wednesday.

Peter Licciardi (two goals, three assists) was one of seven Seahawks to score in a 10-4 win over host Lynbrook in a Nassau CD-I boys lacrosse game. Will Giarraputo and Skylar Wenger also scored two goals for Cold Spring Harbor, which is seeking its fifth straight county title.

“When any of the six players on the offense has the ball, they can make something happen,” Licciardi said. “There’s a lot of talent out there and we’re very athletic, so it’s great to be a part of.

“We have some depth on the attack and the midfield, too. If one guy has a tough matchup, we can go to another guy who might have a better matchup.”

This attack got off to a quick start as Cold Spring Harbor (3-1 overall) scored three early goals by Alex Moynihan, Wenger and Ben Bruno. The Seahawks would have built a larger early lead if not for some fine goaltending from Lynbrook’s Dan Ficcara, who had 11 of his 14 saves in the first half.

Giarraputo and Brady Strough scored second-quarter goals to give Cold Spring Harbor a 5-1 lead going into halftime before the Seahawks pulled away with a five-goal third quarter to take a 10-1 lead into the fourth quarter.

“We adapted to their defense well,” said Danny Striano, who scored a goal Wednesday and leads one of the Island’s top midfields.

That midfield also features Striano’s brother Richie, Strough and Wenger.

“It’s hard to cover a team that has multiple people who are scoring,” Cold Spring Harbor coach Dennis Bonn said. “If you’re going to just worry about Danny Striano — and you have to — there are other people that are going to take care of things and today that showed.”

The Seahawks also showed their prowess in the faceoff X, where the tandem of Andrew DeGennaro and Vincent Gandolfo helped get their team a 28-15 edge in shots on goal. Peter Leonard was excellent in goal with 11 saves.

Sean Barrett (two goals), Jake DiBenedetto and Tyler Tyler Ippolito scored for Lynbrook.

“I’ve been on this team for four years,” Striano said. “I’ve seen a lot in those years and I can say that this is a really good group.”

Sal Cacciatore joined Newsday's sports department in 2013. He has covered a wide range of high school sports, in addition to Major League Baseball, the NHL and college basketball.

