ALBANY — The orange, rust-colored helmets of the Manhasset boys lacrosse teams have a glossy finish, leaving them with a bright sheen.

And although the players underneath the helmets couldn’t advance past John Jay in a state Class B semifinal on Wednesday night at the University of Albany’s Tom & Mary Casey Stadium, the 19 Manhasset seniors recognized that the program’s future could be even brighter than their headgear.

Christopher Glynn, a senior midfielder, had three goals, but Manhasset couldn’t withstand John Jay’s dominant fourth quarter in an 11-10 loss. John Jay meets Victor at 12:30 p.m. Saturday for the state title at St. John Fisher College in Rochester.

“We just didn’t execute at the end there,” coach Keith Cromwell said. “They got on a roll, and we couldn’t make a play to stop it.”

In a game that featured seven ties, it was John Jay that made the final push. John Jay (20-2) erased Manhasset’s 10-7 lead entering the fourth quarter when Bryce Ford tied the game at 10 with 7:37 remaining. Just over a minute later, Luke Mercer gave John Jay the lead for good.

This after Manhasset (16-3) dominated the third quarter, outscoring John Jay 5-1 in the period. Down 7-6, Manhasset used four scorers — Glynn, Aidan Mulholland, Louis Perfetto and Peter Lapina — during a 4-0 run for a 10-7 lead. But it didn’t hold up.

“I thought we got a little momentum there coming out of the gates after halftime, and I thought it put us in a good position,” Cromwell said. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t get that one more to maybe put them away.”

Glynn, who scored goals that tied the score at 5 and 7, met John Jay goalkeeper Jack Browne as he headed off the field after postgame awards. The Indians had beaten John Jay on March 27, 11-5, but Browne wasn’t the goalie then. Glynn’s display of sportsmanship was to congratulate Browne for his performance.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“He was on his head,” Glynn said. “He made some huge saves down there in the first quarter. In the last quarter, I think it was two or three saves. He stood on his head when they needed him to and brought it home for them.”

Glynn also spoke with grace about the younger Manhasset players who return next season to battle for a state title.

“I know it’s going to be going in the right direction, especially next year,” he said. “Now it’s their turn to bring home a state final. It’s time to pass the torch along.”

The future’s bright.