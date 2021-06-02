In order for Dexter Robinson and the Lawrence boys lacrosse team to potentially keep their season afloat by means of three consecutive wins, they know that now is the time to enter playoff mode.

On Wednesday, the Golden Tornadoes displayed that sense of urgency from the outset.

Robinson recorded three goals and two assists and Kody Kirchner also had three goals as visiting Lawrence earned a 12-1 victory over Hempstead in Nassau Conference II. Kirchner’s brother, Luke, added two goals and one assist.

"It’s a really big win," Robinson said. "It’s a hot start and hopefully next game we can come out as hot as we did today and finish this season strongly."

Kody Kirchner’s second goal put Lawrence (3-6) ahead 4-0 with 56 seconds left in the first quarter. Robinson later netted his second goal of the day with 3:15 remaining in the first half to give Lawrence a 7-0 advantage at the break.

Lawrence coach Keith McDermott commended his leading trio on their ability to jumpstart the team’s offensive attack.

"Dexter’s great," McDermott said. "He’s really come on as a guy that can really possess the ball and run the offense. Same thing with Luke, he can run the ball from up top. And Kody’s one of our best dodgers where he can just set up himself for goals."

"I came out prepared," Robinson said. "I came out ready and trying my hardest to score and look for my teammates. It came down to teamwork at the end of the day. Ball movement was key."

Lawrence continued to apply pressure in the second half with another three goals in the third quarter.

"We really played well today and meshed well together," Luke Kirchner said. "Everyone was catching, throwing and putting the ball where it needed to be."

McDermott said his message going into the final two games of the season will revolve around one concept – the process.

"To keep grinding and understand that every play, every moment makes a difference," McDermott said. "Even if it’s on the practice field, what we practice and what we preach, if we put in the effort the results will happen…Having trust in the process is the big thing. That’s what we try to get the guys to understand – trust the process."

Robinson expressed a similar sentiment.

"We’ve all got to stay locked in," Robinson said. "We had a good win today, but our next game is going to be very competitive. We just have to play hard and we should have a good result."