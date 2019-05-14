The Long Island Lutheran boys lacrosse team is still on top.

The Crusaders captured their fifth straight PSAA championship Tuesday afternoon, rolling to a 15-3 victory over No. 2 Portledge at Cantiague Park. Lutheran advances to the NYSAIS Tournament, with a quarterfinal matchup on Saturday against a to-be-decided team.

“It’s very exciting,” coach Mike O'Reilly said. “The boys have really bought into the system and they’re running on all cylinders.”

Morgan O’Reilly led top-seeded LuHi (14-2) with five goals and three assists, and Jackson Greene added two goals and three assists. Luke Kellan had two goals and one assist for Portledge.

LuHi’s offense was on full display early, jumping to an 8-0 lead after the first quarter and taking a 15-goal cushion into halftime.

“We ran very hard and we won the faceoffs,” O’Reilly said. “We really got after it.”

Portledge (5-5) got on the board in the second half, but it was too little too late against a LuHi team that grabbed control from the opening whistle. Now, the Crusaders turn their attention to the state tournament, looking to stay on top of their game and continue finding the back of the net.

“It’s a very unselfish team and it’s very hard to play against,” O'Reilly said. “It’s a pleasure to watch. Now we’re looking to take three more steps and get a state title.”