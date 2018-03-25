Long Island boys lacrosse players to watch
Andrew Bonafede, Chaminade, GK, Sr.
Duke-bound goalie made 130 saves as a junior.
Zachary Hobbes, Ward Melville, M, Sr.
Midfielder scored 25 goals with 13 assists last season. Committed to Harvard.
Sean Kuttin, Chaminade, M, Sr.
Yale-bound middie scored 25 goals with 10 assists as a junior.
Petey LaSalla, Rocky Point, M/FO, Sr.
Middie and faceoff specialist had 40 goals and 23 assists last season and won 83 percent of his faceoffs. Committed to Virginia.
Alex Mazzone, Ward Melville, D, Sr.
Georgetown-bound defenseman is quick and a physical groundball guzzler.
Danny Ochs, Syosset, D, Sr.
2017 Newsday All-Long Island player averaged six ground balls per game last year. Committed to Hofstra.
Brennan O’Neil, St. Anthony’s, A, So.
Penn State-bound attacker has a big frame and a lethal shot.
Angelo Petrakis, Massapequa, M/FO, Jr.
Won 78 percent of faceoffs last season has already committed to Cornell.
Ethan Rall, Islip, D, Sr.
A defensive stalwart for the top team in Suffolk Division II last season plans to attend Rutgers.
George Wichelns, Connetquot, A, Sr.
Maryland-bound playmaker had 58 goals and 51 assists in 2017.
