Long Island boys lacrosse players to watch

Chaminade's goalie Andrew Bonafede (34) comes up with

Chaminade's goalie Andrew Bonafede (34) comes up with the save against Ward Melville during the first half of a non-league boy lacrosse game on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Ward Melville High School. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Nick Fessenden nick.fessenden@newsday.com
Andrew Bonafede, Chaminade, GK, Sr.

Duke-bound goalie made 130 saves as a junior.

Zachary Hobbes, Ward Melville, M, Sr.

Midfielder scored 25 goals with 13 assists last season. Committed to Harvard.

Sean Kuttin, Chaminade, M, Sr.

Yale-bound middie scored 25 goals with 10 assists as a junior.

Petey LaSalla, Rocky Point, M/FO, Sr.

Middie and faceoff specialist had 40 goals and 23 assists last season and won 83 percent of his faceoffs. Committed to Virginia.

Alex Mazzone, Ward Melville, D, Sr.

Georgetown-bound defenseman is quick and a physical groundball guzzler.

Danny Ochs, Syosset, D, Sr.

2017 Newsday All-Long Island player averaged six ground balls per game last year. Committed to Hofstra.

Brennan O’Neil, St. Anthony’s, A, So.

Penn State-bound attacker has a big frame and a lethal shot.

Angelo Petrakis, Massapequa, M/FO, Jr.

Won 78 percent of faceoffs last season has already committed to Cornell.

Ethan Rall, Islip, D, Sr.

A defensive stalwart for the top team in Suffolk Division II last season plans to attend Rutgers.

George Wichelns, Connetquot, A, Sr.

Maryland-bound playmaker had 58 goals and 51 assists in 2017.

