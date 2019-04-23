Recapping the week of April 15-21 in Long Island boys lacrosse, starting with an upset in Suffolk and more notable performances. All information is current as of Monday, April 22, at noon.

Northport ends Ward Melville’s streak

Sal Miccio scored four goals as Northport handled Ward Melville, 7-5, on April 17, giving the Patriots their first loss in 21 games. Miccio scored in the final minutes of the first half to give Northport a 4-2 halftime lead, and again during a 3-0 Northport run to start the third quarter. Declan Goonan (11 saves) made several point blank stops in the fourth quarter to secure the win for Northport (6-3).

Ward Melville held a 20-game win streak, last losing to Half Hollow Hills East, 7-6, on April 18, 2018.

Garden City stands up SWR

Will Puccio scored four goals, James Basile had two goals and two assists and Justin Coppola won 14 of 17 faceoffs in a cross-county clash of unbeatens as Garden City beat Shoreham-Wading River, 12-5. The Trojans' defense stifled the SWR attack, which came in averaging 14.2 goals per game. Garden City (10-0) led 9-2 at the half.

Kozak becomes Floral Park’s all-time leader

Senior Mitchell Kozak scored four goals in Floral Park’s 12-5 victory over Seaford to become the program’s all-time leader in goals, per coach Ryan Obloj. Kozak, headed to UMBC next season, came into the game with 155 career goals, tied for the mark, and his first tally came 30 seconds into the game.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Kozak now has 26 goals and 22 assists on the season and said he was surprised to learn he was closing in on the scoring mark before the game.

“I’m definitely more of a feeder first,” Kozak said. “I’m always trying to keep my head up, looking for my teammates and looking for them to score. But I know I can shoot too.”

West Islip splits, while Smithtown West remains undefeated

Chris Delaney scored the winner with 3:21 remaining in overtime to give West Islip a 6-5 win over Riverhead on April 15. Two days later, West Islip (6-2) came up short against Smithtown West, as Danny Caddigan scored five goals in the Bulls’ 10-7 win. Smithtown West is 9-0 in Suffolk I.

Other notable games

-- Christian Mule became Half Hollow Hills West’s all-time points leader with 280, according to coach Connor Hagans. Mule scored four goals and had seven assists in Hills West’s 19-10 win over Rocky Point. Mule passed his brother, Cam, who had 276.

-- Joey Spallina had three goals and five assists in Mt. Sinai’s 13-4 victory over Islip. Mt. Sinai remains undefeated, while Islip is 5-3 in Suffolk II.

-- Joseph Terenzi scored four goals as Manhasset beat Calhoun, 14-3, on April 17.

-- Jimmy Ball won 15 of 17 faceoffs and scored the tying goal in the second quarter after Chaminade went down 6-0 early against St. Ignatius (California). Chaminade (7-0) won 13-9.

Games to watch

Tuesday

Manhasset at South Side

Loyola Academy at Chaminade

Wednesday

Loyola Academy at St. Anthony’s

Thursday

Massapequa at Farmingdale

Smithtown West at Ward Melville

Northport at West Islip

Friday

Mt. Sinai at Shoreham-Wading River

Syosset at Locust Valley

Saturday

Garden City at Manhasset

Boys lacrosse rankings

1. Garden City (10-0)

2. Chaminade (7-0)

3. Smithtown West (10-1)

4. St. Anthony’s (7-1)

5. Ward Melville (8-1)

6. Syosset (9-1)

7. Manhasset (7-1)

8. Massapequa (8-2)

9. Farmingdale (8-2)

10. Mount Sinai (11-0)