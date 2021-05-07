Newsday's annual list of the top boys lacrosse players across Long Island high schools, listed in alphabetical order.

(Except where indicated, all stats listed are from the 2019 season, since the 2020 season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.)

Christian Alacqua, Chaminade, M, Jr.

Alacqua opened this season with five goals in the Flyers' first two games. He’s committed to play at Cornell.

AJ Alexander, Syosset, A, Sr.

A top dodging attacker who had 28 goals and 22 assists as a sophomore and is committed to Providence.

Christopher Annitto, St. John the Baptist, A, Sr.

He tallied 33 goals and 14 assists as a sophomore.

Charles Balsamo, Chaminade, A, Jr.

The Duke-bound attack will take a leading role on a stacked Flyers squad. He has seven goals and five assists through Chaminade’s first three games.

Chris Barry, East Meadow, M, Sr.

A four-year starter who led East Meadow with 35 goals as a sophomore. He's committed to play at Hofstra.

Anthony Bartolotto, Miller Place, M, Jr.

He had 18 goals and 14 assists as a freshman and is committed to Cornell.

Ryan Behrens, West Islip, M, Sr.

He had 16 goals as a sophomore but is so versatile, he never comes off the field. Will play next season at Brown.

Ryan Bell, Smithtown West, M, Sr.

Bell had 59 points as a sophomore and has elite vision from the midfield. He is versatile enough to make an impact on defense as well.

Nick Belvedere, Miller Place, A, Sr.

The leader of the Miller Place attack, he’ll be playing his college lacrosse at Manhattan.

Joe Bueti, Syosset, A, Sr.

A strong finisher, the Marist commit had 41 goals and 12 assists as a sophomore.

Danny Caddigan, Smithtown West, A, Sr.

The top goalscorer in Suffolk with 75 is the focal point of one of the best offenses in Suffolk.

Chris Cappelmann, Smithtown East, M, Sr.

The Cornell-bound Cappelmann has long been one of the best in his class at faceoffs, but he is also a talented goal scorer.

Owen Carroll, Smithtown East, A, Jr.

A big-time goalscorer who found the back of the net 21 times as a freshman. Carroll is off to a great start this season with a four-goal effort in a win against Sachem North.

Jack Cascadden, Garden City, M, Jr.

An overall athlete who helped lead Garden City to a football title, he is highly skilled at the faceoff X. Cascadden is committed to play at Cornell.

Griffin Chernoff, Kellenberg, A, Sr.

He had 39 goals and 13 assists as a sophomore.

Aaron Cho, Herricks, A, Jr.

Cho had 40 goals and 34 assists as a freshman and is committed to play at Boston University.

Dom Ciaccio, Farmingdale, M, Sr.

Another do-it-all midfielder who takes faceoffs, is always around ground balls and excels on offense and defense.

Nick Colantonio, Mount Sinai, M, Sr.

He’s an offensive midfielder who uses his speed and great shot to create plays. He’s committed to play at LIU next season.

Rory Connor, Manhasset, A,Sr.

A lefty goalscorer who is also dangerous without the ball. He will be playing at Colgate.

John Jude Considine, South Side, A, Sr.

He had nine goals and six assists out of the midfield last season. He possesses stick skills and speed that will allow him to improve on those numbers this season.

Francisco Cortes, Shoreham-Wading River, Jr., M

An important midfielder on a loaded Wildcats squad, Cortes is committed to Harvard.

Joe Costantino, West Islip, M, Sr.

An all-around athlete that had six goals and six assists as a sophomore. Uses his speed and toughness to scoop up ground balls.

Jake Deacy, Comsewogue, A, Sr.

A big, strong lefty attack who had 23 goals as a sophomore. He'll be playing at Marist.

Tom Decker, Farmingdale, M, Sr.

An athletic midfielder who will play lacrosse at Albany next season. Showed off his athleticism this year with a 30-point basketball game and a 100-yard receiving game in football.

Luke Dellicicchi, Locust Valley, A, Sr.

A highly skilled offensive weapon who will be playing at Brown next season.

Jake Demert, Bay Shore, D, Sr.

An extremely fast and physical defender who will be tasked with matching up against some of the top offenses in the country. He’s committed to play at Brown.

Forrest Demetri, North Shore, A, Sr.

The quarterback of the offense, Demetri can score or feed from anywhere. He had 28 goals and 35 assists as a sophomore and will play at Brown.

Ryan Downing, Smithtown West, D, Jr.

Downing will lead the defense for a team returning a lot of talent and looking to win the program’s first Suffolk title.

Trevor Dunn, Ward Melville, M, Sr.

A strong midfielder who can do it all, he’ll be a key cog for a team looking to repeat as Suffolk Class A champions. He’s committed to play at Salisbury.

Ryan Durnin, Massapequa, D, Sr.

Will be a key player on the defensive side for Massapequa, the reigning state Class A champions. He’s committed to play at Adelphi.

Michael Faraone, Carey, A, Sr.

Faraone had 29 goals and 20 assists. He will play at Penn State.

Ben Ferrara, Locust Valley, M/FO, Jr.

One of the top face-off specialists in Nassau, the Boston commit also had six goals and five assists.

Thomas Flavin, Oceanside, M, Sr.

A five-year varsity player who is a captain on both the lacrosse and football teams. He is committed to St. John's.

Vincent Fowler, Chaminade, D, Sr.

He picked up 29 ground balls and caused seven turnovers. He will be playing at Duke.

Dominick Genzale, North Shore, LSM, Sr.

A relentless, skillful LSM who can play anywhere on the field. The Stony Brook commit scooped up 52 ground balls.

Sean Gillespie, Massapequa, D, Sr.

A tough defender who will look to lead a strong defensive unit for Massapequa. He will play at Nassau CC.

Alec Gregorek, Shoreham-Wading River, A, So.

A top Class of 2023 recruit, he’ll be a key member of a Shoreham team that figures to be one of the best in the country in 2021.

Henry Haberman, Port Washington, A, Jr.

A skilled attack who scored 29 goals as a freshman. Will play at Loyola.

Jezayd Hall, Floyd, M/FO, Sr.

The Albany commit won 71% of his faceoffs as a sophomore and has the skills and athleticism to play all over the field.

Dylan Hasse, Herricks, M, Sr.

He had 47 goals and 26 assists as a sophomore. Will play at Wagner.

Joe Houlihan, St. Anthony's, D, Sr.

A big and athletic close defender, Houlihan is committed to Loyola.

John Krisch, Huntington, M, Sr.

Krisch will lead a strong midfield group looking to lead Huntington back to the playoffs and deep into the tournament. He’s committed to play at UMass.

Jeffrey Lachenmeyer, Shoreham-Wading River, A, Sr.

He had 18 goals and 11 assists as a sophomore and is committed to play at Navy next season.

Jack LaMay, Commack, M, Jr.

A top two-way midfielder. He's committed to play at Fairfield.

Will Lynch, Chaminade, FO/M, Sr.

The Notre Dame commit boasts a strong arsenal of on-field skills, is able to win faceoffs and find the back of the net.

John Maccarone, St. Anthony's, A, Sr.

A fast and athletic attack returning from injury, Maccarone will play at Ohio State.

John Madsen, Locust Valley, M, Sr.

Coach Jim Kaspar says he’s the best all-around player on the team. The attacking midfielder will be playing at Hofstra next year.

Luke Mangan, Sachem East, A, Sr.

An all-around attack who combines size, skills and lacrosse IQ. He scored 29 goals as a sophomore and will be playing at St. John’s.

Luke Marro, Southampton, A, Sr.

A four-year captain who is just as likely to find a teammate for a goal as he is to score one himself. He’s committed to play at Wisconsin.

Stephen Markowski, Harborfields, A, Sr.

Before heading to Providence, Markowski will be the focal point of the Harborfields offense after scoring 16 goals as a sophomore.

Tyler Martini, Wantagh, M, Jr.

He had 16 goals and six assists and will be the leader on a Wantagh team looking to win another Nassau title after capturing a football crown.

Andrew McAdorey, St. Anthony's, M, Sr.

Strong and sure-footed around the cage, the Duke-bound middie finished with 23 goals and 21 assists as a sophomore.

Conor McCabe, Chaminade, A, Sr.

The Marquette commit will be a key offensive piece for a high-flying Chaminade offense.

Aiden McCaffrey, Comsewogue. D, Sr.

A versatile defender who is adept at causing turnovers. Led the team in ground balls last season, according to coach Pete Mitchell.

Ryan McCarthy, Northport, A, Sr.

He had 12 goals and 22 assists as a sophomore and will quarterback the offense this season. The Siena-bound attack has a knack for making teammates better with his vision and creativity.

Brendan McCrary, Comsewogue, D, Sr.

A big, physical defender that is great one-on-one. Led the team in takeaways last year, according to coach Pete Mitchell.

PJ McGoldrick, West Islip, D, Sr.

Will be a four-year starter who will attend Fairfield. Combines athleticism, skill and poise to make plays all over the field.

Ian McGullam, Harborfields, D, Sr.

The Navy-bound defender will lead the defense for a team looking to win its third straight Suffolk title.

Michael Meyer, Northport, A, Jr.

Meyer can do it all on the offensive end. He’s committed to Fairfield.

Ari Mizhiritsky, Carle Place/Wheatley, G, Sr.

Not only can he make the big save — he made 161 of them — but he also is adept at starting the breakout with strong outlet passes.

Rob Moore, Westhampton, M, Sr.

This five-year varsity player has become an indispensable two-way midfielder. He'll play at Fairfield.

Jared Morales, Port Washington, M, Sr.

He scored 11 goals out of the midfield last season. He's headed to Stony Brook.

Aidan Mulholland, Manhasset, M, Sr.

The Michigan commit boasts dynamic play in the midfield and finished with 36 goals and 18 assists as a sophomore.

Shane Murphy, Long Beach, A, Sr.

Murphy will be the focal point of the offense after putting up 27 goals and seven assists as a sophomore. He’s committed to play at Rutgers.

Michael Murro, Longwood, G, Sr.

Murro is the anchor for a tough Longwood defense and is a great communicator. He’ll be playing next year at LIU.

Jack Nichtern, Massapequa, A, Sr.

Will be looked at as a leader on the Massapequa attack unit this season. He will play at Navy.

Jack O'Brien, Babylon, M, Sr.

The Panthers' top offensive threat also is adept at the faceoff X. Had 23 goals and 12 assists as a sophomore.

Jimmy O’Connell, Carey, A, Sr.

The Boston-bound attack had 34 goals and 36 assists last season.

Kyle O'Donoghue, St. John the Baptist, M, Sr.

The Navy-bound midfielder can do a bit of everything, racking up 25 goals and 12 assists as a sophomore.

Albert Paniccia, Friends Academy, M, Sr.

A two-way midfielder who had 17 goals and 21 assists as a sophomore. He's committed to Providence.

Patrick Pisano, Cold Spring Harbor, D/LSM, Jr.

A great one-on-one defender with stick skills who always plays with high intensity. He’s committed to Dartmouth.

Emilio Ramirez, Holy Trinity, A/M, Sr.

He recorded 46 ground balls, 30 goals and 10 assists.

Lorenzo Ramos, Farmingdale, LSM/D, Sr.

A four-year player who will be attending Binghamton next season. He’s a physical defender who plays with a high motor.

Jack Ramsay, St. Anthony's, D, Sr.

The lefty will help fortify what should be an elite defensive unit for the Friars. He's committed to Sacred Heart.

Dylan Sageder, Mount Sinai, LSM, Jr.

An elite takeaway defender who relies as much on his athleticism as his lacrosse IQ. He will be playing next season at Syracuse.

Jack Sandrib, Northport, D, Jr.

A three-year varsity player, he’s a strong on-ball defender who can also make things happen in transition.

Johnny Schwarz, Shoreham-Wading River, M, Sr.

Has elite offensive skill that helped him score 53 goals last season. Will attend North Carolina along with brother Tyler.

Tyler Schwarz, Shoreham-Wading River, LSM, Sr.

He is a takeaway defender who showed off his offensive ability with nine goals.

Patrick Selhorn, Carle Place/Wheatley, A, Sr.

Selhorn has a high lacrosse IQ and is strong as a dodger and a shooter. He’ll go to Stony Brook next season.

Jalen Seymour, St. Anthony's, M, Sr.

A team captain who uses his size well on both ends of the field. He's committed to Notre Dame.

TJ Sheehan, South Side, A, Sr.

Sheehan had 38 goals last season and will be playing at Denver next spring. He's a high IQ player who serves as the quarterback of the offense.

Chris Simonton, Ward Melville, A, Sr.

Simonton will be a key member of the attack for the defending Suffolk A champions. He's headed to Providence.

Jayson Singer, Syosset, D, Sr.

A fierce checking defender headed to Cornell next year.

Jameson Smith, Bayport-Blue Point, M, Jr.

An athletic midfielder who scored 31 goals in his last season. He’s committed to Johns Hopkins.

Robbie Smith, Huntington, A, Jr.

The Stony Brook-bound attack had 37 goals as a freshman.

Joey Spallina, Mount Sinai, A, Jr.

One of the most dynamic players in the country, Spallina had 66 goals and 65 assists as a freshman and was a Newsday All-Long Island selection. He’s committed to play at Syracuse.

Will Spehr, Cold Spring Harbor, M, Sr.

An important defensive player in the midfield who also has the speed to get things going in transition. Will be playing at Middlebury.

Brendan Staub, Garden City, D, Jr.

A tough lockdown defender who is committed to play at Cornell.

Joey Terenzi, Manhasset, M, Jr.

A multifaceted player with great dodging skills and playmaking ability. Had 23 goals and 13 assists as a freshman. He is committed to play at Virginia.

Peter Theodoropoulos, Eastport-South Manor, A/M, Sr.

The Lehigh commit had 15 goals and 18 assists as a sophomore.

Joe Todaro, Carey, D, Sr.

The Johns Hopkins commit is a great on-ball defender with excellent stick skills who can also drive the offense.

Jake Tolentino, Manhasset, D, Sr.

An aggressive takeaway defender who also will make plays in transition. He’s committed to play next season at Georgetown.

Peter Traina, Westhampton, M, Sr.

A four-year player who is a natural goalscorer. Traina had 39 goals as a sophomore and will be playing at Stony Brook next year.

Ward Tucker, Harborfields, G, Sr.

As a sophomore, Tucker backstopped Harborfields to the Suffolk Class B title, making 10 saves in the final against top-seed East Islip. He is committed to play at Union College.

AJ Volkman, Mount Sinai, D, Sr.

A tough and athletic defenseman who always seems to be in the right place on the field. He’s committed to play at LIU next season.

Marcus Wertheim, Smithtown East, M, Jr.

A two-way midfielder who will contribute at both ends of the field for the Bulls. He’s committed to play at Brown.

Brady West, South Side, M, Jr.

Scored 10 goals as a freshman and will take on a larger role in the offense this season. West is committed to Loyola.

Jake Wilson, Shoreham-Wading River, D, Sr.

A strong, aggressive defender who will play at Duke next season.

Chris Zara, St. Anthony's D, Sr.

The Stony Brook commit is a strong and reliable close defender.

Alex Zepf, Chaminade, G, Sr.

Another in a long line of big-time goalies from Chaminade, Zepf is committed to play at Notre Dame next season.