So far this season the only thing that seems to slow down the Manhasset boys lacrosse team’s offense is to make sure it doesn't have the ball.

Even after a slow start Saturday against rival Garden City in the 137th edition of the Woodstick Classic, the Manhasset offense never wavered. It used a run of 10 goals that spanned from late in the first quarter until halftime to take control and never looked back as Manhasset beat the host Trojans, 19-14, in a Nassau B matchup.

"We all felt really confident coming in," said Aidan Mulholland, who scored five goals. "We think that when we play our game our offense is so dynamic and fast that when we get the ball and spread it around we don’t think anyone can run with us."

Garden City got off to a quick start, jumping out to an early 3-1 lead, capped by Ryan Connolly, who had four goals.

The key coming in for Garden City was midfielder Jack Cascadden, who scored two goals but was tasked with keeping the ball away from Manhasset by controlling the faceoff X.

"21 on the other team is a hell of a faceoff guy," Manhasset’s Joey Terenzi said of Cascadden. "He was dictating possession early but we know once we get the ball we can do big things because our offense is dangerous. As soon as we got it we started pumping them in and went from there."

Rory Connor started the Manhasset run before Mulholland tied it at 3 and Terenzi put them ahead. Sophomore Cal Girard, who went head-to-head with Cascadden most of the day on faceoffs, scored to make it 5-3.

"Cal is unbelievable," Terenzi, who scored four goals, said. "We all know Cascadden is that good. I told my dad yesterday that I had no doubt Cal could hold his own up against him."

Nolan Garcia, who had four goals, scored with 3.9 seconds left to end the first-half flurry.

"I give Cal credit and we settled in after the first couple of possessions," Manhasset coach Keith Cromwell said. "Cal made it a battle at the X which was what we wanted to do. I think we came out a little overly excited but we settled in nicely."

Garden City scored five straight between the third and early in the fourth quarter to pull within 15-10 but never got closer than a five-goal deficit.

"Garden City is a great team, great coaching, has great tradition and we really respect them and are happy to come out with the win," Mulholland said. "This was amazing today. We were playing for the kids who lost their season last year and it was such a big game. It was a great experience and I’ll never forget it being my last year."