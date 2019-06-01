Marc Psyllos knows he has one job.

He needs to win faceoffs.

The Manhasset faceoff specialist did that and a bit more on Saturday, winning 15 of 16 faceoffs and scoring a goal as the Indians rolled to a 16-3 victory over Harborfields in the Long Island Class B boys lacrosse championship at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium.

It’s the first Long Island title for Manhasset since 2015.

“I had to get the clamp quickly, pull it out and secure the possession for our team,” Psyllos said. “When I get the ball to them, I have a lot of faith that they’ll score.”

Psyllos was a force at the faceoff ‘x’ from the opening whistle. He won all six faceoffs he took in the first quarter and the Indians made sure each victory paid off, scoring goals on five of their first seven shots.

“We like to play at a fast tempo,” coach Keith Cromwell said. “After the county final, it was nice to get back to what we do best, which is flying around the field and putting that pedal down.”

Manhasset (16-2) scored just under two minutes into the game and never slowed down.

The Indians jumped out to a 7-1 lead at halftime, and midfielder Michael Farrell said the squad was riding the wave of momentum from its 6-5 double-overtime victory over Garden City in the Nassau championship.

“Coach emphasized coming out with a lot of emotion,” said Farrell, who scored all three of his goals in the first half. “After the game against Garden City, we had to focus and dig deep. We came out as hard we could today.”

Manhasset didn’t miss a step coming out of the break.

The Indians opened the third quarter with five straight goals, including Psyllos’ unassisted tally with 5:44 left in the quarter.

Harborfields (14-6) didn’t have much of a chance to rally. The Tornadoes struggled to get possession, winning just four faceoffs on the day, and Cromwell credited Psyllos for giving Manhasset the edge.

“He’s been phenomenal all year,” Cromwell said. “When the other team isn’t getting the ball and you’re able to put some in, it makes it real difficult for them.”

The Indians will take on Section I’s John Jay, a team they topped 11-5 earlier this year, in a state semifinal on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the University at Albany. It’s another challenge, but one Manhasset is embracing, confident the team will be able to control tempo and possession with Psyllos at the ‘x.’

“This is one of the best years I’ve ever played,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun to be around these guys and I’m thankful to keep going with them.”