Joseph Terenzi may only be in his first varsity season, but on Tuesday, he carved out a special place in Manhasset boys lacrosse history.

Terenzi scored with 2:17 left in the second overtime period to lead No. 1 Manhasset to a 6-5 win over No. 2 Garden City in the Nassau Class B championship at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium. The Indians trailed 5-2 at halftime but Aidan Mulholland scored two goals to tie the score at 5 in the third quarter, before Terenzi’s winner.

Manhasset will play either East Islip or Harborfields for the Long Island Championship on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Hofstra.

“It could have been anyone tonight,” said Terenzi, a freshman with 21 goals who also scored in the first quarter. “Before the year, I absolutely could not picture myself in this situation. Going from JV to varsity is a huge jump. I didn’t know if I would play or start, but a couple of games into the season, I found my groove.”

Added Terenzi of his game-winner: “I had a one-on-one and the defender went for my right. I turned left and shot it. And we won.”

Terenzi and Manhasset (15-2) were in the position to win it on the final shot thanks to the efforts of goalie Alex Racanelli and the Indians defense. Racanelli made 10 saves, including one as time expired in regulation.

“We knew they were holding the ball for the final shot, so we packed in tight and locked in,” Racanelli said of the final possession of the fourth quarter. “They fed the ball towards the middle of the cage, I saw the shooter go low, I dropped down to my knees, the shot hit my chest protector and we got the rebound.”

Added Racanelli: “They have some great weapons and they have a lot of Division I players, so to keep them scoreless for almost three quarters and two overtime periods is a great feeling.”

Racanelli is part of a senior class that lost in three consecutive county finals to Garden City, something that the goalie said was a motivating factor Monday.

“The agony of defeat was horrible,” he said. “To come out here and pick up our first title in four years feels amazing.”

Terenzi is not part of that group of upperclassmen, but credits them for helping him this season.

“I have to thank my captain Ed Arnold, Jack Orlando, and all the leaders on this team,” he said. “They took me in like l was a senior, even though I’m four years younger than them and I couldn’t believe how nice they were to me. This is an unbelievable feeling.”



