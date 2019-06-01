The third time was the charm.

After falling to Ward Melville in the last two Long Island Class A championships, the Massapequa boys lacrosse team erased past demons Saturday afternoon, defeating the Patriots, 10-5, at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium, sparked by a seven-goal third quarter.

It’s the Chiefs' first Long Island title since 2014 and the second in program history.

“Everything this season has been predicated on coming back to this stage and beating whoever came out of Suffolk,” said midfielder Thomas Greenblatt, who finished with four goals and two assists. “That it was Ward Melville makes it so much sweeter, especially since they’re a great team. Nothing but respect, but it’s amazing to beat them.”

Massapequa (16-2) took a one-goal lead into halftime, but the Chiefs opened the third quarter with three straight goals, setting Ward Melville back on its heels. Logan Tucker’s goal with 7:27 in the frame, off an assist from Garrett Gibbons, gave Massapequa a 6-2 lead and a boost of confidence that lasted the entire second half.

“We told them at halftime, we have to win the first three minutes of the third,” Massapequa coach Tim Radowski said. “We knew we’d get a surge from Ward Melville and we had to win that, score a couple goals and we’d grind it out from there.”

Ward Melville (14-4) was able to get one back on Steven Germain’s unassisted goal with 7:15 in the quarter, but Massapequa answered quickly. Sam Lutfi scored just over a minute later, on an assist from Garett Gibbons, making it 7-3, and then Greenblatt went to work.

The senior midfielder scored the next three goals, all unassisted, hitting his stride and, effectively, wrapping up the Chiefs’ win.

“I wasn’t thinking too hard,” said Greenblatt, who was named the game’s MVP. “I was letting it fly, trusting my skills, trusting my teammates and playing my game.”

It was a big-time performance for Greenblatt, highlighting Massapequa’s offensive outburst and made all the more impressive after Radowski said he suffered a thumb injury in the Nassau championship game.

“He went to therapy the last few days and it was all taped up,” Radowski said. “He played with a lot of heart and grit today and finished all his shots.

Greenblatt also credited Angelo Petrakis for helping turn the tide in Massapequa’s favor. The senior faceoff specialist won 6 of 10 third-quarter faceoffs, controlling possession for the Chiefs and giving the squad plenty of chances at the net.

“Angelo is the number one X-factor,” Greenblatt said. “He gives us so much confidence to shoot wherever we want, whenever we want, because we know we’re going to get the ball back.”

Massapequa advances to the state semifinals, against Section I’s Mamaroneck at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the University at Albany. It’s a game the Chiefs are looking forward to, but for now, they’re going to bask in this win.

“After the past two years, this game was everything and more,” Petrakis said. “It feels great.”