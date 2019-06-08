State Class A boys lacrosse final: Massapequa vs. Fairport
Massapequa defeated Fairport, 10-6, in the New York state Class A boys lacrosse final on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, N.Y.
