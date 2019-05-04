After regrouping from a tough loss, Farmingdale continued its charge into the postseason with a strong performance Saturday afternoon.

Anthony Matalone and Brian Hayden scored three goals apiece to lead visiting Farmingdale to a 16-5 win over Oceanside in a Conference A boys lacrosse game. Luke Woodland added two goals and two assists for the Dalers, who have responded well to a loss to powerhouse Massapequa on April 25.

“A couple of weeks ago, we took a tough loss to Massapequa, and we’ve played with a chip on our shoulder since,” Matalone said of a 14-3 defeat. “Everything has gone up for us after that.”

Farmingdale (5-2, 11-3 overall) has now rolled off three straight wins, including a victory over reigning Class D state champion Pleasantville in non-league and a 15-6 win over Plainview Old-Bethpage JFK.

“We’re playing to get the No. 3 seed, so we knew today was a big game and we came out with a lot of energy,” Matalone said. “From the first faceoff that Jake Oemcke won, we just clicked.”

Oceanside (3-4, 8-6) opened the scoring with a goal from Joe Kiesche about five minutes into the game, but Farmingdale responded with goals from Matalone and Tom Decker in the first quarter.

Luke Hickam tied the score for Oceanside early in the second, before Farmingdale took over with a dominant run later in the period.

Matalone and Woodland both scored on long range shots to put the Dalers ahead 4-2. Hayden added to the tally with 2:15 left in the first half, before teeing up Woodland with a nice feed moments later.

“In the second quarter, we knew we had to keep shooting,” Hayden said. “We moved the ball really well and found the open guys.”

Hickam got his second goal to cut the hosts’ halftime deficit to three, but John Pisciotta scored seven seconds into the third quarter to spark a 4-0 run for Farmingdale.

Liam Artus and Gunnar Johnson scored later in the period for Oceanside to bring the Sailors within five, but Hayden and Oemcke scored for Farmingdale in the final minute of the quarter to effectively seal the game.

Farmingdale finished well in front of the net and also had a massive advantage in terms of volume, thanks to Oemcke, who won 14 of 22 faceoffs.

“We had great help from the wings,” Oemcke said. “Richard Hickis and Lorenzo Ramos were big, and then we had some great performances on offense and defense. We just need to keep it going.”