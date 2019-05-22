After a quiet opening seven minutes, Massapequa boys lacrosse made plenty of noise in the next 17 to get back to the county final.

Sam Lutfi scored four goals and Angelo Petrakis won 15 of 21 faceoffs to lead No. 1 Massapequa to an 11-6 win over No. 4 Port Washington Wednesday in a Nassau Class A semifinal at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium. The reigning county champions will face either No. 2 Syosset or No. 3 Farmingdale in the title game at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Hofstra.

The Chiefs had scored 56 goals in their previous three games, and after an early scoreless stretch Wednesday, this form was evident again. Brian Harinksi opened the scoring with 5:01 left in the first quarter for Massapequa, which led 5-0 by the end of the period, before extending its lead to 8-1 by the 7:15 mark in the second.

“We played really hard today,” Lutfi said. “Things were a bit sloppy at the beginning, but then we really got it together. We come out with the same amount of energy each game. It’s definitely a big part of the game.”

Seven Chiefs found the back of the net during the Massapequa run, as Colin Gleason, Thomas Greenblatt, Garrett Gibbons, Logan Tucker, and Petrakis joined Lutfi and Harinski on the scoresheet.

Massapequa (14-2) paired strong play on offense with dominance on faceoffs and lockdown defense, and this was hardly anything new. Since conference play started on April 2, it has outscored its opponents by 12.5 goals per game.

Port Washington (9-8) threatened to get back into the game after scoring three consecutive goals, with Jared Morales capping the run with a goal with 4:27 left in the third quarter that made the score 9-5.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Petrakis responded with a faceoff win, leading to a goal from Lutfi later in the possession. On the following trip, Tucker beat his man and fired home to bring Massapequa’s lead back to six.

“It was important to get those goals back,” Lutfi said. “We kept our composure. The coaches brought us in, told us to cool down a little bit and we got it rolling again.”

Mikey Beil scored for the Vikings late in the third quarter, but that was as close as the Vikings would get.

Said Petrakis: “This has been a heck of a ride and we couldn’t be more excited to get back after it on Tuesday.”