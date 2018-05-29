If Mike Venezia gets a clean look at an opponent’s shot, the Massapequa goalie is confident he’ll snatch it out of the air with his quick stick. And if he gets screened, Venezia isn’t afraid to take one for the team.

“I try to get my body in front of it when it’s a screen shot. That happened a couple of times tonight,” Venezia said. “But my defense really kept it together.”

Venezia made 11 saves, and a defense anchored by Matt Weigand and Brian Lenaghan was mostly impenetrable as No. 1 Massapequa defeated No. 2 Syosset, 7-2, Tuesday night in the Nassau Class A championship game played at Hofstra. The Chiefs (17-1) will face the Suffolk A champion on Saturday in the LIC at Hofstra.

“The defense was unbelievable and Michael played above and beyond,” Massapequa coach Tim Radomski said.

Syosset (10-7) actually outshot Massapequa 30-24, but many of the shots were from long range, thanks to an aggressive defense. And those that weren’t were handled by Venezia.

That combination was more than enough for the Chiefs to win a second consecutive county title. “We’ve talked about it all year. Defend what’s ours,” Weigand said. “We wanted to be back in the LIC.”

Timmy Ley scored two goals to lead the offense and Garrett Gibbons and Logan Tucker each contributed a goal and an assist. Massapequa’s offense also got an early lift from Weigand, who went coast-to-coast on a clear and blasted one home on the run to provide a 2-0 lead midway through the first quarter. It was Weigand’s fifth goal of the season, an impressive number for a long pole.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Coach pushes me to go to the net,” Weigand said. “If I get the chance, I’ll rip it.”

Venezia denied the Chiefs that option. “He’s the defensive leader,” Weigand said. “Mike was a beast in net, a brick wall.”