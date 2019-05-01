This is not a dodge and shoot offense. This is not a one-man show. This Massapequa team is about patience, rapid fire passing and unselfish play. And on any given night, it could be anyone leading the way for the Chiefs.

Wednesday night belonged to senior attack Sam Lufti, who scored 20 goals in the past five games.

Lufti scored seven times and Garret Gibbons added two goals and four assists as host Massapequa pounded once-beaten Syosset, 14-5, in a Nassau Conference I boys lacrosse game at Berner Junior High School. Thomas Greenblatt added the first goal of the game and four assists.

Massapequa (6-0, 10-2) earned the top seed in the postseason with the win. Syosset (6-1, 11-2) saw its 10-game win streak halted.

“We have a very patient group on offense and they work for the high percentage shot,” said Massapequa coach Tim Radomski. “They work for the open man and when they’re clicking it’s nice to watch. They’re an unselfish group and that works well in the communication and the rhythm of the passing game.”

Lufti scored two Massapequa’s four first-quarter goals as the Chiefs opened a 4-1 lead. Greenblatt opened the scoring at 1:22 when Garrett Gibbons worked the ball inside and Greenblatt converted a crisp pass into a goal. Lufti scored his 30th goal of the season on a pass from Colin Gleason 4:11 later for the 2-0 lead.

“We share the ball well,” Greenblatt said.

The Syosset defense seemed a step behind most of the evening, leaving keepers Anthony Celauro and Joe Greco to stop too many open looks against Massapequa’s snipers.

“It seems like every shot is one of high percentage,” Gibbons said. “We’ve been playing together for so long and we don’t care who scores as long as we win.”

Syosset’s AJ Alexander scored unassisted 51 seconds into the second quarter to cut the deficit to 4-2 but the Braves wouldn’t find the net for the next 24:32 as Massapequa scored seven straight goals. The scoring drought included a third quarter in which Massapequa controlled the tempo and the ball.

The Chiefs built an 11-2 lead just six seconds into the fourth quarter. Angelo Petrakis won the faceoff and passed immediately to Gleason who buried the shot in the back of the net.

The siege saw Lufti score three times and Gibbons and Gleason add two each.

“We’re playing really well,” Radomski said. “I’m sure we’ll see them again.”