Last season the Mount Sinai boys lacrosse team lost two games all year, both in heartbreaking fashion.

The Mustangs have set out to make sure that doesn’t happen again this season — though they’ve yet to be truly tested.

Joey Spallina had five goals and eight assists and Russell Maher also scored five goals to lead host Mount Sinai to a 19-7 Suffolk II victory over East Islip on Thursday.

The Mustangs are 14-0 and haven’t won by fewer than five goals.

“We haven’t really been in that tight situation besides points of the Shoreham game last week,” Spallina said. “I think we’re just waiting for that test to come and see who we really are as a team.”

Spallina, a freshman attack, showed off his array of offensive moves while recording four goals and five assists in the first half.

After East Islip (8-5) opened the scoring just over two minutes into the game, Spallina assisted on two goals by Maher in a 16-second span two minutes later.

“Our offense works the ball around until we find the open man,” Maher said. “It’s easy when Joey is feeding everyone because the extra pass always makes it easy to score.”

Spallina scored while leaping toward the cage as a penalty was being called on an East Islip defender in the first quarter and used his physicality to come out from behind the cage and back down defenders, once from the left and later from the right, to score goals. The Mustangs led 12-4 at the half.

“Joey really controls the offense and runs it and Russell is an excellent one-on-one dodger and feeder,” Mount Sinai coach Harold Drumm said. “It’s very hard for defenses to stop both of them because they’re such excellent players.”

Four of Maher’s goals were assisted by Spallina, including a highlight reel-worthy shovel pass late in the first half. Spallina received a pass in front of the cage from near midfield and got it to Maher in one motion for an easy goal.

“I don’t like to think as I play — I just like to do it,” Spallina said. “If there’s a play there, I’ll try it, but those kind of flashy plays just kind of come in the flow of the game. I like to not do the same things all the time, too, and not be robotic.”

The Mustangs have two road games remaining before the playoffs.

“In practice, we try to simulate those tough situations just in case they come up,” Drumm said. “But I’m hoping that we can continue playing like we are and we never even have to get into that one-goal game.”