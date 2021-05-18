TODAY'S PAPER
Mount Sinai vs. Hauppauge

Mt Sinai's Nick Colantonio (32) looks to get

Mt Sinai's Nick Colantonio (32) looks to get around Hauppauge's Jojo Provenzano (7) in the second quarter during the Suffolk High School boys lacrosse game between Hauppauge and Mt. Sinai on Tuesday May 18 2021, at Hauppauge High School. Credit: Bob Sorensen

Scenes from the Suffolk boys lacrosse matchup between Mount Sinai and Hauppauge on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Mt Sinai's Joey Spallina (22) moves the ball
Credit: Bob Sorensen

Mt Sinai's Joey Spallina (22) moves the ball while being covered by Hauppauge's Austin Faber (17) in the first quarter during the Suffolk High School boys lacrosse game between Hauppauge and Mt. Sinai on Tuesday May 18 2021, at Hauppauge High School.

Mt Sinai's Jake Spallina (1) carries the ball
Credit: Bob Sorensen

Mt Sinai's Jake Spallina (1) carries the ball while covered by Hauppauge's Joseph Valenza (32) in the first quarter during the Suffolk High School boys lacrosse game between Hauppauge and Mt. Sinai on Tuesday May 18 2021, at Hauppauge High School.

Mt Sinai's Pat Deckert (17) looks to get
Credit: Bob Sorensen

Mt Sinai's Pat Deckert (17) looks to get around Hauppauge's Seamus Buckley (24) in the first quarterduring the Suffolk High School boys lacrosse game between Hauppauge and Mt. Sinai on Tuesday May 18 2021, at Hauppauge High School.

Mt Sinai's Lucas LaForge (40) looks to pass
Credit: Bob Sorensen

Mt Sinai's Lucas LaForge (40) looks to pass in the second quarter during the Suffolk High School boys lacrosse game between Hauppauge and Mt. Sinai on Tuesday May 18 2021, at Hauppauge High School.

Mt Sinai's Nick Colantonio (32) looks to get
Credit: Bob Sorensen

Mt Sinai's Nick Colantonio (32) looks to get around Hauppauge's Jojo Provenzano (7) in the second quarter during the Suffolk High School boys lacrosse game between Hauppauge and Mt. Sinai on Tuesday May 18 2021, at Hauppauge High School.

Mt Sinai's Joey Spallina (22) looks to pass
Credit: Bob Sorensen

Mt Sinai's Joey Spallina (22) looks to pass in the second quarter during the Suffolk High School boys lacrosse game between Hauppauge and Mt. Sinai on Tuesday May 18 2021, at Hauppauge High School.

Mt Sinai's Joey Spallina (22) looks to get
Credit: Bob Sorensen

Mt Sinai's Joey Spallina (22) looks to get around Hauppauge's Jojo Provenzano (7) inthe second quarter during the Suffolk High School boys lacrosse game between Hauppauge and Mt. Sinai on Tuesday May 18 2021, at Hauppauge High School.

Mt Sinai's Jake Spallina (1) gets by Hauppauge's
Credit: Bob Sorensen

Mt Sinai's Jake Spallina (1) gets by Hauppauge's Dennis Lynch (14) in the second quarter during the Suffolk High School boys lacrosse game between Hauppauge and Mt. Sinai on Tuesday May 18 2021, at Hauppauge High School.

Mt Sinai's Joey Spallina (22) looks to get
Credit: Bob Sorensen

Mt Sinai's Joey Spallina (22) looks to get around Hauppauge's Seamus Buckley (24) inthe third quarter during the Suffolk High School boys lacrosse game between Hauppauge and Mt. Sinai on Tuesday May 18 2021, at Hauppauge High School.

Mt Sinai's Pat Deckert (17) shoots and scores
Credit: Bob Sorensen

Mt Sinai's Pat Deckert (17) shoots and scores while being covered by Hauppauge's Seamus Buckley (24) inthe second quarter during the Suffolk High School boys lacrosse game between Hauppauge and Mt. Sinai on Tuesday May 18 2021, at Hauppauge High School.

Mt Sinai's Joey Spallina (22) looks to get
Credit: Bob Sorensen

Mt Sinai's Joey Spallina (22) looks to get around Hauppauge's Seamus Buckley (24) in the second quarter during the Suffolk High School boys lacrosse game between Hauppauge and Mt. Sinai on Tuesday May 18 2021, at Hauppauge High School.

Mt Sinai's Joey Spallina (22) makes a pass
Credit: Bob Sorensen

Mt Sinai's Joey Spallina (22) makes a pass in the second quarter during the Suffolk High School boys lacrosse game between Hauppauge and Mt. Sinai on Tuesday May 18 2021, at Hauppauge High School.

