Mike Bienkowski appeared content to let the game go to overtime.

Until he made his final move with just under 10 seconds remaining.

Bienkowski sprinted up from behind the cage, spun to his left and let it fly. When it hit the net with 5.6 seconds remaining, he’d given No. 2 Islip the goal it needed to secure the program’s first Suffolk Class C title in a dramatic 6-5 win over No. 1 Mount Sinai on Tuesday.

“We were trying to tire them out and lull them to sleep where if I dodge and someone isn’t paying attention, they can cut,” said Bienkowski, who had two goals and one assist. “It just worked out and we scored.

“We’re champs. That’s all that matters. We worked for this for so long and knew it was our year.”

“We liked our matchup with Mike at the end of the game,” Islip coach Keith Scheidel said. “We tried to set a screen with him but we put the ball in our best player’s hands and he made a play.”

An emphatic transition goal by Joseph Spallina on an assist from Michael Hagenberger with 8:40 remaining following an Islip turnover evened the score at 5. Spallina also connected on a deep shot about three minutes earlier to bring the Buccaneers within one.

Jeffrey Atlas sandwiched two goals around an additional score from Chris Giuliani in the second quarter to give the Buccaneers a 4-2 advantage with 4:02 left in the half. Both teams went scoreless in the third.

Islip (16-2) will face Cold Spring Harbor (16-1) in the Long Island Class C championship game at Hofstra on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

“We just have to play this game like we’ve played all our other games,” Bienkowski said. “Hard-nosed, and the rest will play out for itself.”

Mattituck/Southold 4, Babylon 2: Ryan Herman had two goals and Dane Reda added a goal and an assist, leading No. 1 Mattituck/Southold to its first Suffolk Class D title in program history with a victory over last season’s Long Island Class D champion No. 2 Babylon.

“I’m super excited,” said Herman, who gave the Tuckers a 2-0 lead entering halftime.

“I actually wasn’t even going to play this year. I was going to play tennis.”

Rory McGetrick’s goal brought Babylon (7-9) to within 3-2 with 9:20 remaining. Reda then scored a transition goal with 6:06 left.

Mattituck/Southold (10-6) will face Oyster Bay (4-11) in the Long Island Class D championship game at Hofstra on Saturday at 10 a.m.