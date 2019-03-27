Nassau boys lacrosse players to watch

Ed Arnold, Manhasset, D, Sr.

All-Long Island second team in 2018, the Penn commit excels in one-on-one and in transition.

Stephen Grabher, North Shore, A/M, Sr.

West Point commit can score from anywhere on the field, registering 41 goals, 22 assists, 98 groundballs and winning 69 percent of his faceoffs last season.

Colin Hart, Garden City, D, Sr.

Brown commit and returning All-Long Island selection was top defender on 2018 state champion team, excelling on ground balls and in the clearing game.

Rich Hickis, Farmingdale, M, Sr.

A Hofstra commit, the 6-1, 180 pound do-it-all midfielder rarely comes off the field for the Dalers.

Nick LiCalzi, South Side, LSM, Jr.

Navy bound long-stick creates havoc, causing 34 turnovers and registering 90 ground balls with three goals and five assists in 2018.

Jack Monfort, Syosset, M, Sr.

Yale bound high IQ middie can dodge and re-dodge top defenders and has a knack for getting downhill toward the goal.

Angelo Petrakis, Massapequa, M/FO, Sr.

An All-Long Island selection as a junior, the Cornell commit won 222 of 263 faceoffs and registered 115 groundballs while leading Massapequa to the Long Island championship game.

Danny Striano, Cold Spring Harbor, M/A, Sr.

Lightning quick Providence commit had 40 points for the Nassau C champs last season.

Colton Teitelbaum, Locust Valley, G, Sr.

Loyola commit snagged 68 percent of shots on goal for 205 saves in 2018.

Nick Turrini, Calhoun, A, Sr.

West Point commit is a sniper from the outside and mixes it up inside as well, racking up 56 goals with 19 assists in 2018.