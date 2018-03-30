TODAY'S PAPER
Newsday's Top 100 boys lacrosse players for 2018

Long Island’s top high school boys lacrosse players for the 2018 season, listed in alphabetical order.

Ward Melville's Alex Mazzone scoops up the loose

Ward Melville's Alex Mazzone scoops up the loose ball in front of Chaminade's Will Kusnierek (25) on April 8, 2017. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan / Joseph D. Sullivan

By Bob Herzog
Bobby Abshire, Commack, M, Sr.: Top returning scorer for Cougars (49 points). Committed to Army.

Gavin Adler, Hewlett, LSM, Sr.: Lock-down defender who set school record for ground balls last season. Will attend Cornell.

Freddie Amato, Huntington, A/M, Soph.: Saw spot duty on varsity as a freshman but expects bigger role. A major Division I recruit.

Tyler Ammirato, Miller Place, M, Sr.: Scored 20 goals with 18 assists last season. Committed to Marist.

James Amorsana, Manhasset, D/LSM, Sr.: Versatile defensive stalwart. Committed to Marquette.

Xavier Arline, Shoreham-Wading River, A, Soph.: Speedy, skilled player had 29 goals, 38 assists as a freshman. Committed to North Carolina.

Ed Arnold, Manhasset, D, Sr.: Rock-solid defender for perennial Nassau power. Committed to Penn.

Jeff Atlas, Islip, A, Sr.: Scored 18 goals with 29 assists as a junior. Committed to D-II Florida Southern.

Dylan Barry, Calhoun, M, Sr.: Scored 16 goals with 25 assists last year. Committed to Division II Wingate.

Nick Barry, Islip, M, Sr.: Solid two-way middie scored 14 points (nine goals) last season. Committed to Navy.

Brad Beck, Oyster Bay, A, Sr.: Scored 23 goals with 21 assists last season. Committed to LIU Post.

Mike Bienkowski, Islip, M, Sr.: Offensive-minded middie scored 35 goals as a junior. Committed to Army.

Danny Boccafola, Garden City, D, Jr.: Impressive sophomore season on the back line. Committed to Cornell.

Andrew Bonafede, Chaminade, GK, Sr.: Duke-bound goalie made 130 saves as a junior.

Kenny Brower, Massapequa, D, Jr.: What a find for the Chiefs. Transfer from Kellenberg is a big-time defender who committed to Duke.

Justin Brown, Half Hollow Hills West, M, Soph.: Had four goals including game-winner in season-opener. Committed to Michigan as an eighth-grader.

Andrew Brust, Floyd, G, Sr.: Had impressive 68 percent save rate last season. Will play at St. Joseph’s (L.I.).

Aidan Bynes, Chaminade, A, Sr.: Scored 23 goals with 15 assists as a junior. Committed to Army.

Luke Caliendo, Wheatley/Carle Place, M, Sr.: Outstanding two-way middie with speed. Can dodge and shoot (29 goals). Stony Brook commit.

Greg Capelle, Herricks, D, Sr.: Veteran defender has been on the varsity since the eighth grade, when he committed to Air Force.

Connor Calderone, Smithtown West, M/FO, Jr.: One of Long Island’s strongest faceoff players who committed to Maryland.

Justin Crowe, Connetquot, A, Sr.: One of top returning scorers in Suffolk. Had 37 goals and 35 assists.

Noah Daniels, Lindenhurst, M, Sr.: Two-way middie had 78 groundballs, 19 goals, 11 assists. Committed to D-I Mount St. Mary’s.

Liam Davenport, Ward Melville, M, Sr.: Provides defense and occasional scoring punch for the midfield. Will attend Army.

Vince D’Alto, Kings Park, A, Jr.: Scored 38 goals with 23 assists and also is a top faceoff guy. Committed to Stony Brook.

Ryan Doran, Half Hollow Hills East, A, Sr.: Scored 30 goals with 21 assists as a junior and will attend St. Joseph’s (Pa.)

David Estrella, North Babylon, M, Sr.: Elite three-sport athlete (football, wrestling) scored 41 goals and will play lacrosse at Stony Brook.

Gerald Filardi, Half Hollow Hills West, LSM/D, Sr.: Strong defensive leader for one of the top teams in Suffolk II. Committed to Penn State.

Mike Giaquinto, Ward Melville, FO, Sr.: One of best X-men on Long Island. Won 19 of 22 draws in memorable state title game. Will attend Penn State.

Mike Gomez, Half Hollow Hills East, D, Sr.: Can take it coast-to-coast (eight goals) but excels on defense. Committed to Johns Hopkins.

Matt Grillo, Ward Melville, A, Sr.: Had hat trick, including game-winner in OT, in state final. Scored 43 goals. Will attend Providence.

G.Q. Grippo, Connetquot, M, Sr.: Versatile middie who scored 33 goals with 25 assists. Committed to Drexel.

Hunter Guarneri, Cold Spring Harbor, D, Sr.: Top returning defender for three-time state Class C champions.

Michael Hagenberger, Mt. Sinai, LSM, Sr.: Defensive middie gobbled up 74 ground balls last season. Committed to Lehigh.

Colin Hart, Garden City, D, Jr.: Two-year starter, this football quarterback has committed to Brown.

Griffin Hawthorne, Massapequa, D, Sr.: Anchor on the back line for top-seeded team in Nassau A. Committed to Notre Dame.

Zachary Hobbes, Ward Melville, M, Sr.: Midfielder scored 25 goals with 13 assists last season. Committed to Harvard.

Tim Hegarty, Farmingdale, D, Sr.: Traditional stay-at-home defenseman will attend Hofstra.

John Hoffman, Smithtown West, A, Jr.: Impressed with 28 goals, 33 assists as a sophomore. Committed to Providence.

Gus Hueber, Commack, D, Sr.: Big, strong defender who had 52 groundballs and 40 caused turnovers. Committed to Binghamton.

Ryan Huff, Eastport-South Manor, LSM, Jr.: Caused 27 turnovers and scooped 67 ground balls as sophomore. Committed to Army.

Logan Hyde, Manhasset, M, Sr.: Solid two-way midfielder will play at Vassar.

Liam Kalbacher, Syosset, A, Sr.: Scored 20 goals last year and primed to improve. Committed to Stony Brook.

Patrick Kavan, Friends Academy, A, Sr.: Injuries limited him to six games, but he amassed 25 points (15 goals). Committed to Bucknell.

Patrick Kavanagh, Chaminade, A, Sr.: Will follow his brother Matt to Notre Dame. Scored 20 goals with 14 assists last season.

Brady Keneally, St. Anthony’s, D, Sr.: Anchor on defense for Friars, Committed to Johns Hopkins.

Jack Kimmel, South Side, A/M, Sr.: Scored 19 goals with 15 assists as a junior. Committed to Towson.

Mitchell Kozak, Floral Park, A, Jr.: Scored 37 goals with 20 assists as a sophomore and helped team reach playoffs.

Will Kusnierek, Chaminade, M, Sr.: Versatile two-way middie who scored 16 goals with 12 assists. Will play at Princeton.

Sean Kuttin, Chaminade, M, Sr.: Yale-bound middie scored 25 goals with 10 assists as a junior.

Richie Lacalandra, Comsewogue, A/M, Sr.: Scored 37 goals with 22 assists last season. Committed to Stony Brook.

Sal LaCascio, Bayport-Blue Point, A, Sr.: Scored 30 goals with 21 assists last season for team that just missed playoffs.

J.P. Lannig, Syosset, A, Sr.: Scored 37 goals with 26 assists as a junior. Committed to Brown.

Petey LaSalla, Rocky Point, M/FO, Sr.: Middie and faceoff specialist had 40 goals and 23 assists last season Committed to Virginia.

Dylan Laube, Westhampton, M, Sr.: Chose New Hampshire for football but was a D-I lacrosse recruit until he made his commitment.

Timmy Ley, Massapequa, A, Sr.: Expects to improve on last season’s 31-goal output. Will attend Boston University.

Nick LiCalzi, South Side, D/LSM, Soph.: Impressive freshman year. Navy commit and lock-down defender scooped 36 ground balls and takes faceoffs.

Dalton Lucas, Riverhead, M/A, Sr.: Do-it-all, high-energy player who scored 46 goals last season. Committed to Stony Brook.

James Lyons, Sayville, M, Sr.: Tough-minded midfielder scored 17 goals with 20 assists. Committed to Marist.

Frank Marinello, Chaminade, D, Sr.: Caused 33 turnovers last season. Committed to Duke.

Drew Martin, Half Hollow Hills East, M, Sr.: Scored 18 goals with 10 assists last season. Committed to Air Force.

Alex Mazzone, Ward Melville, D, Sr.: Georgetown-bound defenseman is quick and a physical groundball guzzler.

Kevin McCormick, Farmingdale, LSM, Sr.: Can score the occasional goal but mainly a top defender. Committed to Delaware.

John McMahon, Mineola, M, Sr.: Scored 30 goals last season. Committed to Stony Brook.

Mike McMahon, West Babylon, M, Sr.: Big junior year (32 goals, 20 assists) earned him a scholarship to Stony Brook.

Christian Mule, Half Hollow Hills West, A, Jr.: Scored 33 goals with 35 assists as a sophomore. Committed to Duke.

Aidan Mulholland, Manhasset, A, Fr.: Scored seven varsity goals as an eighth-grader. Committed to Michigan before NCAA rule change.

Jake Murphy, Longwood, M, Sr.: Scored 36 goals with 16 assists as a junior and committed to LIU Post.

Max Napoli, Northport, M, Jr.: Athletic two-way middie (14 goals) has been on varsity since freshman year. Committed to Stony Brook.

Danny Ochs, Syosset, D, Sr.: 2017 Newsday All-Long Island player averaged six ground balls per game. Committed to Hofstra.

James O’Connell, Smithtown East, G, Sr.: Big goalie with good hands. Committed to American International in Division II.

Brennan O’Neil, St. Anthony’s, A, Soph.: Penn State-bound attacker has a big frame and a lethal shot.

Dylan Pallonetti, Ward Melville, A, Jr.: Scored 39 goals with 22 assists and will be featured scorer this year. Committed to Massachusetts.

Anthony Palma, East Islip, G, Sr.: Had 148 saves last season and was a big part of 15-3 season. Committed to Stony Brook.

James Peters, Smithtown East, LSM/D, Sr.: Reliable veteran defensive presence on young team. Committed to St. Joseph’s (Pa.)

Angelo Petrakis, Massapequa, M/FO, Jr.: Won 78 percent of faceoffs last season; has already committed to Cornell.

JoJo Pirecca, Mt. Sinai, A, Sr.: Scored 30 goals with 34 assists last season. Committed to Marist.

Joe Poggio, Bethpage, A, Sr.: Three-year varsity starter scored 50 goals with 25 assists last season. Committed to D-II Mercy.

Chris Porzelt, Cold Spring Harbor, G, Sr.: Was a key figure in Seahawks’ playoff run last season with 12 saves in state final.

Ethan Rall, Islip, D, Sr.: A defensive stalwart for the top-seeded team in Suffolk Division II plans to attend Rutgers.

James Ringer, Bayport-Blue Point, M, Jr.: Scored 35 goals as a sophomore. Committed to Rutgers.

Thomas Rohan, Wantagh, M, Sr.: Scored 21 points last season for the Warriors, who dropped down from Class B to Class C.

Jack Rooney, St. Dominic, A, Jr.: Had breakout sophomore season with 31 goals, 33 assists. Committed to Holy Cross.

Tommy Rooney, St. Dominic, A, Sr.: Scored 25 goals with 16 assists last season and has committed to Siena.

Billy Ross, Long Island Lutheran, A, Sr.: Leading returning scorer for Crusaders with 40 goals, 22 assists. Committed to Tampa.

Jack Schirtzer, Shoreham-Wading River, D, Soph.: Young defender who covers a lot of ground and can score in transition. Committed early to Ohio State.

John Sidorski, East Islip, M, Jr.: Amazing sophomore season (37 goals, 57 assists) and Lehigh commit already has a game-winner this year.

Kyle Steinbach, Garden City, M, Sr.: Scored 18 goals with eight assists last season and has committed to Providence.

Colton Teitelbaum, Locust Valley, G, Jr.: Had big sophomore season with 155 saves. Committed to Loyola (Md.)

Justin Tiernan, Glenn, M, Jr.: Scored 35 goals with 30 assists as a super sophomore. Committed to Lehigh.

Joe Tortorella, Carey, G, Sr.: Made 187 saves as a junior. Committed to Division II Mercy.

Cooper Trepeta, Locust Valley, M, Jr.: Scored 21 goals with 17 assists as a sophomore. Committed to Hofstra.

Tom Urena, Lynbrook, D, Sr.: Also plays football and wrestles and led team in ground balls. Committed to D-II NYIT.

Alex Vardaro, Hewlett, M. Sr.: Big-time scorer (40 goals, 30 assists last season) off to fast start. Committed to Princeton.

Max Verch, Syosset, LSM, Sr.: Defensive midfielder who runs the field. Committed to NCAA champion Maryland.

Brendan Watt, Babylon, G, Jr.: All-County as a sophomore and coach considers him one of best goalies on Long Island.

George Wichelns, Connetquot, A, Sr.: A feeder and a finisher, with 58 goals and 51 assists in 2017. Committed to Maryland.

Kevin Winkoff, Cold Spring Harbor, A, Sr.: Injured most of last season but contributed a hat trick in state semifinal victory. Committed to Binghamton.

Tyler Wuchte, Garden City, M, Sr.: Had nearly 100 saves last season. Committed to Binghamton.

Kyle Zawadzki, Smithtown West, A, Sr.: Scored 38 goals with 21 assists and is one of top returning scorers on L.I. Will attend Yale.

Bob Herzog has worked in the Newsday sports department as a writer and editor since 1976. He covers high school and college sports.

