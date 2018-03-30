Newsday’s Top 100 boys lacrosse players for 2018

Bobby Abshire, Commack, M, Sr.: Top returning scorer for Cougars (49 points). Committed to Army.

Gavin Adler, Hewlett, LSM, Sr.: Lock-down defender who set school record for ground balls last season. Will attend Cornell.

Freddie Amato, Huntington, A/M, Soph.: Saw spot duty on varsity as a freshman but expects bigger role. A major Division I recruit.

Tyler Ammirato, Miller Place, M, Sr.: Scored 20 goals with 18 assists last season. Committed to Marist.

James Amorsana, Manhasset, D/LSM, Sr.: Versatile defensive stalwart. Committed to Marquette.

Xavier Arline, Shoreham-Wading River, A, Soph.: Speedy, skilled player had 29 goals, 38 assists as a freshman. Committed to North Carolina.

Ed Arnold, Manhasset, D, Sr.: Rock-solid defender for perennial Nassau power. Committed to Penn.

Jeff Atlas, Islip, A, Sr.: Scored 18 goals with 29 assists as a junior. Committed to D-II Florida Southern.

Dylan Barry, Calhoun, M, Sr.: Scored 16 goals with 25 assists last year. Committed to Division II Wingate.

Nick Barry, Islip, M, Sr.: Solid two-way middie scored 14 points (nine goals) last season. Committed to Navy.

Brad Beck, Oyster Bay, A, Sr.: Scored 23 goals with 21 assists last season. Committed to LIU Post.

Mike Bienkowski, Islip, M, Sr.: Offensive-minded middie scored 35 goals as a junior. Committed to Army.

Danny Boccafola, Garden City, D, Jr.: Impressive sophomore season on the back line. Committed to Cornell.

Andrew Bonafede, Chaminade, GK, Sr.: Duke-bound goalie made 130 saves as a junior.

Kenny Brower, Massapequa, D, Jr.: What a find for the Chiefs. Transfer from Kellenberg is a big-time defender who committed to Duke.

Justin Brown, Half Hollow Hills West, M, Soph.: Had four goals including game-winner in season-opener. Committed to Michigan as an eighth-grader.

Andrew Brust, Floyd, G, Sr.: Had impressive 68 percent save rate last season. Will play at St. Joseph’s (L.I.).

Aidan Bynes, Chaminade, A, Sr.: Scored 23 goals with 15 assists as a junior. Committed to Army.

Luke Caliendo, Wheatley/Carle Place, M, Sr.: Outstanding two-way middie with speed. Can dodge and shoot (29 goals). Stony Brook commit.

Greg Capelle, Herricks, D, Sr.: Veteran defender has been on the varsity since the eighth grade, when he committed to Air Force.

Connor Calderone, Smithtown West, M/FO, Jr.: One of Long Island’s strongest faceoff players who committed to Maryland.

Justin Crowe, Connetquot, A, Sr.: One of top returning scorers in Suffolk. Had 37 goals and 35 assists.

Noah Daniels, Lindenhurst, M, Sr.: Two-way middie had 78 groundballs, 19 goals, 11 assists. Committed to D-I Mount St. Mary’s.

Liam Davenport, Ward Melville, M, Sr.: Provides defense and occasional scoring punch for the midfield. Will attend Army.

Vince D’Alto, Kings Park, A, Jr.: Scored 38 goals with 23 assists and also is a top faceoff guy. Committed to Stony Brook.

Ryan Doran, Half Hollow Hills East, A, Sr.: Scored 30 goals with 21 assists as a junior and will attend St. Joseph’s (Pa.)

David Estrella, North Babylon, M, Sr.: Elite three-sport athlete (football, wrestling) scored 41 goals and will play lacrosse at Stony Brook.

Gerald Filardi, Half Hollow Hills West, LSM/D, Sr.: Strong defensive leader for one of the top teams in Suffolk II. Committed to Penn State.

Mike Giaquinto, Ward Melville, FO, Sr.: One of best X-men on Long Island. Won 19 of 22 draws in memorable state title game. Will attend Penn State.

Mike Gomez, Half Hollow Hills East, D, Sr.: Can take it coast-to-coast (eight goals) but excels on defense. Committed to Johns Hopkins.

Matt Grillo, Ward Melville, A, Sr.: Had hat trick, including game-winner in OT, in state final. Scored 43 goals. Will attend Providence.

G.Q. Grippo, Connetquot, M, Sr.: Versatile middie who scored 33 goals with 25 assists. Committed to Drexel.

Hunter Guarneri, Cold Spring Harbor, D, Sr.: Top returning defender for three-time state Class C champions.

Michael Hagenberger, Mt. Sinai, LSM, Sr.: Defensive middie gobbled up 74 ground balls last season. Committed to Lehigh.

Colin Hart, Garden City, D, Jr.: Two-year starter, this football quarterback has committed to Brown.

Griffin Hawthorne, Massapequa, D, Sr.: Anchor on the back line for top-seeded team in Nassau A. Committed to Notre Dame.

Zachary Hobbes, Ward Melville, M, Sr.: Midfielder scored 25 goals with 13 assists last season. Committed to Harvard.

Tim Hegarty, Farmingdale, D, Sr.: Traditional stay-at-home defenseman will attend Hofstra.

John Hoffman, Smithtown West, A, Jr.: Impressed with 28 goals, 33 assists as a sophomore. Committed to Providence.

Gus Hueber, Commack, D, Sr.: Big, strong defender who had 52 groundballs and 40 caused turnovers. Committed to Binghamton.

Ryan Huff, Eastport-South Manor, LSM, Jr.: Caused 27 turnovers and scooped 67 ground balls as sophomore. Committed to Army.

Logan Hyde, Manhasset, M, Sr.: Solid two-way midfielder will play at Vassar.

Liam Kalbacher, Syosset, A, Sr.: Scored 20 goals last year and primed to improve. Committed to Stony Brook.

Patrick Kavan, Friends Academy, A, Sr.: Injuries limited him to six games, but he amassed 25 points (15 goals). Committed to Bucknell.

Patrick Kavanagh, Chaminade, A, Sr.: Will follow his brother Matt to Notre Dame. Scored 20 goals with 14 assists last season.

Brady Keneally, St. Anthony’s, D, Sr.: Anchor on defense for Friars, Committed to Johns Hopkins.

Jack Kimmel, South Side, A/M, Sr.: Scored 19 goals with 15 assists as a junior. Committed to Towson.

Mitchell Kozak, Floral Park, A, Jr.: Scored 37 goals with 20 assists as a sophomore and helped team reach playoffs.

Will Kusnierek, Chaminade, M, Sr.: Versatile two-way middie who scored 16 goals with 12 assists. Will play at Princeton.

Sean Kuttin, Chaminade, M, Sr.: Yale-bound middie scored 25 goals with 10 assists as a junior.

Richie Lacalandra, Comsewogue, A/M, Sr.: Scored 37 goals with 22 assists last season. Committed to Stony Brook.

Sal LaCascio, Bayport-Blue Point, A, Sr.: Scored 30 goals with 21 assists last season for team that just missed playoffs.

J.P. Lannig, Syosset, A, Sr.: Scored 37 goals with 26 assists as a junior. Committed to Brown.

Petey LaSalla, Rocky Point, M/FO, Sr.: Middie and faceoff specialist had 40 goals and 23 assists last season Committed to Virginia.

Dylan Laube, Westhampton, M, Sr.: Chose New Hampshire for football but was a D-I lacrosse recruit until he made his commitment.

Timmy Ley, Massapequa, A, Sr.: Expects to improve on last season’s 31-goal output. Will attend Boston University.

Nick LiCalzi, South Side, D/LSM, Soph.: Impressive freshman year. Navy commit and lock-down defender scooped 36 ground balls and takes faceoffs.

Dalton Lucas, Riverhead, M/A, Sr.: Do-it-all, high-energy player who scored 46 goals last season. Committed to Stony Brook.

James Lyons, Sayville, M, Sr.: Tough-minded midfielder scored 17 goals with 20 assists. Committed to Marist.

Frank Marinello, Chaminade, D, Sr.: Caused 33 turnovers last season. Committed to Duke.

Drew Martin, Half Hollow Hills East, M, Sr.: Scored 18 goals with 10 assists last season. Committed to Air Force.

Alex Mazzone, Ward Melville, D, Sr.: Georgetown-bound defenseman is quick and a physical groundball guzzler.

Kevin McCormick, Farmingdale, LSM, Sr.: Can score the occasional goal but mainly a top defender. Committed to Delaware.

John McMahon, Mineola, M, Sr.: Scored 30 goals last season. Committed to Stony Brook.

Mike McMahon, West Babylon, M, Sr.: Big junior year (32 goals, 20 assists) earned him a scholarship to Stony Brook.

Christian Mule, Half Hollow Hills West, A, Jr.: Scored 33 goals with 35 assists as a sophomore. Committed to Duke.

Aidan Mulholland, Manhasset, A, Fr.: Scored seven varsity goals as an eighth-grader. Committed to Michigan before NCAA rule change.

Jake Murphy, Longwood, M, Sr.: Scored 36 goals with 16 assists as a junior and committed to LIU Post.

Max Napoli, Northport, M, Jr.: Athletic two-way middie (14 goals) has been on varsity since freshman year. Committed to Stony Brook.

Danny Ochs, Syosset, D, Sr.: 2017 Newsday All-Long Island player averaged six ground balls per game. Committed to Hofstra.

James O’Connell, Smithtown East, G, Sr.: Big goalie with good hands. Committed to American International in Division II.

Brennan O’Neil, St. Anthony’s, A, Soph.: Penn State-bound attacker has a big frame and a lethal shot.

Dylan Pallonetti, Ward Melville, A, Jr.: Scored 39 goals with 22 assists and will be featured scorer this year. Committed to Massachusetts.

Anthony Palma, East Islip, G, Sr.: Had 148 saves last season and was a big part of 15-3 season. Committed to Stony Brook.

James Peters, Smithtown East, LSM/D, Sr.: Reliable veteran defensive presence on young team. Committed to St. Joseph’s (Pa.)

Angelo Petrakis, Massapequa, M/FO, Jr.: Won 78 percent of faceoffs last season; has already committed to Cornell.

JoJo Pirecca, Mt. Sinai, A, Sr.: Scored 30 goals with 34 assists last season. Committed to Marist.

Joe Poggio, Bethpage, A, Sr.: Three-year varsity starter scored 50 goals with 25 assists last season. Committed to D-II Mercy.

Chris Porzelt, Cold Spring Harbor, G, Sr.: Was a key figure in Seahawks’ playoff run last season with 12 saves in state final.

Ethan Rall, Islip, D, Sr.: A defensive stalwart for the top-seeded team in Suffolk Division II plans to attend Rutgers.

James Ringer, Bayport-Blue Point, M, Jr.: Scored 35 goals as a sophomore. Committed to Rutgers.

Thomas Rohan, Wantagh, M, Sr.: Scored 21 points last season for the Warriors, who dropped down from Class B to Class C.

Jack Rooney, St. Dominic, A, Jr.: Had breakout sophomore season with 31 goals, 33 assists. Committed to Holy Cross.

Tommy Rooney, St. Dominic, A, Sr.: Scored 25 goals with 16 assists last season and has committed to Siena.

Billy Ross, Long Island Lutheran, A, Sr.: Leading returning scorer for Crusaders with 40 goals, 22 assists. Committed to Tampa.

Jack Schirtzer, Shoreham-Wading River, D, Soph.: Young defender who covers a lot of ground and can score in transition. Committed early to Ohio State.

John Sidorski, East Islip, M, Jr.: Amazing sophomore season (37 goals, 57 assists) and Lehigh commit already has a game-winner this year.

Kyle Steinbach, Garden City, M, Sr.: Scored 18 goals with eight assists last season and has committed to Providence.

Colton Teitelbaum, Locust Valley, G, Jr.: Had big sophomore season with 155 saves. Committed to Loyola (Md.)

Justin Tiernan, Glenn, M, Jr.: Scored 35 goals with 30 assists as a super sophomore. Committed to Lehigh.

Joe Tortorella, Carey, G, Sr.: Made 187 saves as a junior. Committed to Division II Mercy.

Cooper Trepeta, Locust Valley, M, Jr.: Scored 21 goals with 17 assists as a sophomore. Committed to Hofstra.

Tom Urena, Lynbrook, D, Sr.: Also plays football and wrestles and led team in ground balls. Committed to D-II NYIT.

Alex Vardaro, Hewlett, M. Sr.: Big-time scorer (40 goals, 30 assists last season) off to fast start. Committed to Princeton.

Max Verch, Syosset, LSM, Sr.: Defensive midfielder who runs the field. Committed to NCAA champion Maryland.

Brendan Watt, Babylon, G, Jr.: All-County as a sophomore and coach considers him one of best goalies on Long Island.

George Wichelns, Connetquot, A, Sr.: A feeder and a finisher, with 58 goals and 51 assists in 2017. Committed to Maryland.

Kevin Winkoff, Cold Spring Harbor, A, Sr.: Injured most of last season but contributed a hat trick in state semifinal victory. Committed to Binghamton.

Tyler Wuchte, Garden City, M, Sr.: Had nearly 100 saves last season. Committed to Binghamton.

Kyle Zawadzki, Smithtown West, A, Sr.: Scored 38 goals with 21 assists and is one of top returning scorers on L.I. Will attend Yale.