North Babylon vs. Longwood

Longwood defeated North Babylon, 17-6, in a Suffolk boys lacrosse match on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Longwood.

North Babylon's Matt Humph looks to get around
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

North Babylon's Matt Humph looks to get around Longwood's Abel Almonte in the second quarter during a Suffolk boys lacrosse match on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Longwood.

North Babylon's Matt Humph tries to get by
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

North Babylon's Matt Humph tries to get by Longwood's Joseph Caldas in the fourth quarter during a Suffolk boys lacrosse match on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Longwood.

Longwood's Joseph Caldas gains possession of a face-off
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

Longwood's Joseph Caldas gains possession of a face-off against North Babylon's Francesco Velez in the second quarter during a Suffolk boys lacrosse match on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Longwood.

Longwood's Brandon Castellano gets around North Babylon's George
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

Longwood's Brandon Castellano gets around North Babylon's George Tsavaris in the third quarter during a Suffolk boys lacrosse match on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Longwood.

North Babylon's David Estrella carries the ball while
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

North Babylon's David Estrella carries the ball while being covered by Longwood's Jordan Harris in the first quarter during a Suffolk boys lacrosse match on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Longwood.

Longwood's Jake Murphy carries the ball while covered
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

Longwood's Jake Murphy carries the ball while covered by North Babylon's Schuyler Valensky in the third quarter during a Suffolk boys lacrosse match on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Longwood.

Longwood's Brandon Castellano brings the ball up field
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

Longwood's Brandon Castellano brings the ball up field while being chased by North Babylon's Michael Yearwood in the third quarter during a Suffolk boys lacrosse match on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Longwood.

Longwood's Jake Murphy carries the ball in the
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

Longwood's Jake Murphy carries the ball in the third quarter during a Suffolk boys lacrosse match against North Babylon on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Longwood.

Longwood's Robert Lopez gets around North Babylon's George
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

Longwood's Robert Lopez gets around North Babylon's George Tsavaris in the fourth quarter during a Suffolk boys lacrosse match on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Longwood.

Longwood's Jake Murphy carries the ball while covered
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

Longwood's Jake Murphy carries the ball while covered by North Babylon's Schuyler Valensky in the second quarter during a Suffolk boys lacrosse match on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Longwood.

Longwood's Robert Lopez fires a shot while being
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

Longwood's Robert Lopez fires a shot while being covered by North Babylon's Andrew Miller in the first quarter during a Suffolk boys lacrosse match on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Longwood.

Longwood's Jake Murphy looks to get around North
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

Longwood's Jake Murphy looks to get around North Babylon's Schuyler Valensky in the third quarter during a Suffolk boys lacrosse match on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Longwood.

Longwood's Abel Almonte tries to get away from
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

Longwood's Abel Almonte tries to get away from North Babylon's David Estrella in the second quarter during a Suffolk boys lacrosse match on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Longwood.

North Babylon's Matt Humph gets around Longwood's Michael
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

North Babylon's Matt Humph gets around Longwood's Michael Pray and scores in the second quarter during a Suffolk boys lacrosse match on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Longwood.

Longwood's Joseph Caldas gains possession after a face-off
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

Longwood's Joseph Caldas gains possession after a face-off in the fourth quarter during a Suffolk boys lacrosse match against North Babylon on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Longwood.

Longwood's Jake Murphy gets possession after a face-off
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

Longwood's Jake Murphy gets possession after a face-off in the fourth quarter during a Suffolk boys lacrosse match against North Babylon on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Longwood.

Longwood's Sebastian Montenegro gets around North Babylon's Anthony
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

Longwood's Sebastian Montenegro gets around North Babylon's Anthony Zwosta and clears the ball in the fourth quarter during a Suffolk boys lacrosse match on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Longwood.

Longwood's Tristan Alvarez follows the play in the
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

Longwood's Tristan Alvarez follows the play in the first quarter during a Suffolk boys lacrosse match against North Babylon on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Longwood.

Longwood's Robert Lopez looks to pass in the
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

Longwood's Robert Lopez looks to pass in the first quarter during a Suffolk boys lacrosse match against North Babylon on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Longwood.

Longwood's Brandon Castellano looks to get around North
Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

Longwood's Brandon Castellano looks to get around North Babylon's Matt Humph in the fourth quarter during a Suffolk boys lacrosse match on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Longwood.

