TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 46° Good Evening
Overcast 46° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Lacrosse

Pete Thompson, former Kings Park coach, dead at 56

Pete Thompson, former coach at Kings Park High

Pete Thompson, former coach at Kings Park High School. Photo Credit: Tim Thompson

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Pete Thompson brought so much energy and enthusiasm to Kings Park High School that students felt a void when he retired two years ago.

“One of his colleagues told me that, the week after he retired, one of the kids at school came up to him and said ‘this school doesn’t have any life anymore without Mr. Thompson,’ ” Thompson’s brother, Tim said.

Pete, who grew up in Kings Park and lived...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More high schools

Commack's Jenna Lehrer rolled a 233 and 265 Suffolk Singles/Doubles girls bowling tournament
Kevin McNiff #2 of Garden City looks to Elmont vs. Garden City boys basketball
Emily Kulkarni of Sachem warms up prior to Suffolk girls singles/doubles bowling tournament
Nasim Cylin #23 of Baldwin, left, looks to Westbury vs. Baldwin boys basketball
Sayville's Jenna Harclerode #14 takes a shot over Harborfields vs. Sayville girls basketball
Long Island Lutheran's Grace Stone shoots against Franklin LuHi girls basketball rallies to beat Franklin