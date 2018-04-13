Sal LoCascio’s four goals and two assists lifted the Bayport-Blue Point boys lacrosse team over East Islip, 14-6, in Suffolk II on Friday.

“Today was huge for us,” the attack said after helping secure Bayport’s first two-game win streak of the season. “We had a couple of tough losses but we’re bouncing back right now.”

LoCascio capped off Bayport’s 5-0 second quarter with his second goal to take a 7-2 halftime lead. The Phantoms seized control of the match in the second half against the East Islip zone defense, entering the fourth quarter ahead 12-3.

“Sal is a great set-shooter,” Bayport coach Mike Luce said. “When they run the zone he’s able to set his feet and get his shot off. When a lefty shooter shoots against a lefty goalie he has an advantage with that high far side being open.”

James Ringer was also key for the Phantoms with one goal and five assists, and Devin Benvenuti added three goals.

Bayport goalkeeper Derek Strine had five saves.

Bayport and East Islip both moved to 3-2 in Suffolk II.

“This could be the turning point for us,” Luce said. “East Islip is a very good team, one of the best in Class B.”