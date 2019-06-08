ROCHESTER – For the Shoreham-Wading River boys lacrosse team, ‘X’ marked the spot Saturday afternoon.

Xavier Arline was a force to be reckoned with in the state Class C final, finishing with five goals and two assists to lead the Wildcats to a 12-7 victory over Jamesville-DeWitt at St. John Fisher College. It’s Shoreham-Wading River’s first championship since 2012 and the fourth in program history.

Johnny Schwarz and Dominic Visintin both added two goals each, while Liam Daly made six saves.

Arline scored his first goal with 9:53 left in the first quarter, setting the tone and giving Shoreham-Wading River (18-3) a lead it would never surrender. The Wildcats settled into their offense, forcing a fast pace and keeping Jamesville-DeWitt from establishing much possession, taking an 8-2 lead into half.

While Arline sparked the Wildcats’ offense, Shoreham-Wading River’s defense held the Red Rams to tough-angle shots and forced 12 total turnovers. Tyler Schwarz and Jake Wilson, both long-pole defenders, led the way for Shoreham-Wading River.

Jamesville-DeWitt did its best to rally, scoring three straight late in the third quarter and making it 10-5 on Nick Kemmis’ goal with 4:38 in the frame, but it wasn’t enough. Visintin shut down the rally with his second of the day, scoring with 9.3 seconds in the quarter.

Arline wrapped it up for Shoreham-Wading River with 3:31 left, scoring EMO on an assist from Schwarz.