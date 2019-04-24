John Sidorski finished with two goals and three assists and crossed the 300-point mark to lead East Islip to 13-2 win over Bellport Wednesday afternoon in a Suffolk II boys lacrosse game.

He now has 303 points, coach Chad Spruyt said. Shane Lyons added three goals for East Islip (6-4). Steffen Peabody made 14 saves for Bellport.

Harborfields 6, Comsewogue 5: Aiden Costello scored the winning goal with 27 seconds left off an assist from Thomas Sangiovanni to give Harborfields (8-2) its first lead of the game and the victory in Suffolk II. Ian McGullam tied the score with 1:15 left, netting his second of the day on a Harborfields fast break. Costello finished with three goals and one assist, while Jake Deacy led Comsewogue with two goals and one assist.

Glenn 16, Half Hollow Hills West 14: Kyle Szokoli assisted on both Adam Astarita and Justin Tiernan’s goals with less than four minutes left in regulation to spark Glenn (8-2) in Suffolk II. Harley Dimino, who finished with 15 saves, also made three final-minute saves to preserve the lead. Tiernan finished with six goals and two assists, while Astarita chipped in two goals and one assist.

Mattituck/Southold 6, Deer Park 2: Greg Hauser had two goals and one assist to lead Mattituck/Southold (4-5) in Suffolk II. Ethan Schmidt added two goals, Parker Sheppard won 10 of 12 faceoffs, and Luke Wojtas made five saves for Mattituck/Southold. Paul Oswald had 24 saves for Deer Park.

Babylon 12, Center Moriches 7: Zach Perotto had five goals and four assists to lead Babylon (5-4) in Suffolk II. Troy Schipf added two goals, Jack O’Brien won 18 of 23 faceoffs and Brendan Watt made 10 saves for Babylon. Richard DeChario had three goals for Center Moriches.

Lynbrook 7, Bethpage 6: Jesse Candel scored an unassisted goal with 1:37 left to break a tie at 6 and lead Lynbrook (2-4) in Nassau CD-I. Candel had two goals and an assist, Sean Barrett added two goals and Collin Lung made eight saves for Lynbrook. Bryan Hanley had 10 saves for Bethpage.

Clarke 14, Malverne/East Rockaway 8: Anthony Caputo had five goals and three assists and Sean Russell added six goals to lead Clarke (3-2) in Nassau CD-II.

Division 4, Oyster Bay 2: Pete Stanley scored three goals and James Nadolny made 14 saves to lead Division (4-2) in Nassau C-II. Robbie Zahradnik made 11 saves for Oyster Bay.

Seaford 8, Friends Academy 5: John Rauch had two goals and an assist and Jason Murphy made nine saves to lead Seaford (3-4) in Nassau CD-I. Francis Connolly added a goal and three assists for Seaford.

Oceanside 13, East Meadow 8: Luke Hickam had two goals and six assists and Nick Platia won 17 of 19 faceoffs to lead Oceanside (2-3) in Nassau I.

Long Island Lutheran 14, Trinity 10: Brian Mullen had four goals, Jackson Greene had three and five assists and Rocco Sergio made 23 saves to lead Long Island Lutheran (10-2) in non-league action.

St. Anthony’s 16, Loyola (IL) 7: Jake Bonomi finished with six goals and one assist, while Brennan O’Neil added four goals and one assist to lead St. Anthony’s (8-1) in non-conference.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Deer Park 13, Port Jefferson 11: Jordan Minerva scored six goals and Alexa Skoubas added three goals to spark Deer Park (4-6) in Suffolk II. Katelynn Johnston led Port Jefferson with five goals and two assists.

Ward Melville 15, Smithtown West 12: Lexi Reinhardt had six goals and Kristin Quinn added four goals to lead Ward Melville (8-1) in Suffolk I. Courtney Carollo and Summer Agostino each had eight draw controls, Sarah Bucher had three goals and three assists and Samantha Tarpey made eight saves for Ward Melville. Lauren Coletti scored six goals for Smithtown West.

Half Hollow Hills 10, Longwood 8: Ashley Gonzalez scored three goals and had two assists to lead Half Hollow Hills (4-5) in Suffolk I. Alyssa Studdert added two goals and three assists and Haley Sahadeo made seven saves in the win. Lindsay Schuster scored four goals for Longwood.

Sachem East 16, Whitman 8: Kristen Shanahan had six goals to lead Sachem East (3-6) in Suffolk I.

Middle Country 17, Smithtown East 7: Kate Timarky had six goals and one assist to lead Middle Country (10-1) in Suffolk I. Sophie Alois added five goals and two assists and Jen Barry had three goals and four assists.

Locust Valley 6, Kellenberg 5: Anna Fraschilla scored three goals to lead Locust Valley (8-2) in non-league. Katherine Berritto made 15 saves in the win.

North Shore 15, The Catholic School (Maryland) 5: Kylee Colbert had five goals to lead North Shore (4-4) in non-league.

Plainedge 16, Port Washington 9: Abby Wise scored six goals with four assists and Regina DiChiara added five goals and an assist to lead Plainedge (8-3) in non-league.