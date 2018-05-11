When John Sidorski turns the lacrosse field into Dodge City, his moves sometimes leave his own teammates as well as East Islip’s opponents mesmerized.

“We hit a slump during the season when I was dodging and everyone else was watching. So we put in some new plays with the guys moving without the ball and setting picks,” Sidorski said.

“It made a huge difference,” East Islip coach Chad Spruyt said.

That was evident on Friday when Sidorski scored four goals but also found his active teammates for four assists as host East Islip defeated Shoreham-Wading River, 12-9, in a Suffolk II shootout that left both teams with 9-5 league records entering next week’s playoffs.

East Islip, who handed Islip its only loss last Saturday, will compete for the Suffolk B title while SWR will try to win the Suffolk C crown.

“Everything came together today,” said Sidorski, who is fourth in Suffolk in scoring with 89 points (37 goals, 52 assists).

The county’s No. 2 scorer with 91 points, Xavier Arline of SWR (47 goals, 44 assists), also had a big game with three goals and four assists.

Tim McCann, who registered a hat trick, and Sidorski each scored two goals in the first half as East Islip built a 5-2 lead, at one point scoring four goals in 2:09. But Arline and Anthony Cimino led a Wildcats comeback that forged a 6-6 halftime tie. Cimino scored twice, off slick feeds from Arline behind the cage, and Arline and Zach Colucci also finished late in the second quarter.

Jack Clyne scored twice and Sidorski added an unassisted goal in the third quarter, helping East Islip build a 9-7 lead. But Gavin Gregorek and Arline scored early in the fourth to tie it.

That’s when the faceoff wizardry of Colby Rogers finally took its toll on the Wildcats. He won 22 of 25 draws, including the first 15 and the last five, allowing East Islip to close out the game with three straight goals. Zach Calarco converted from Sidorski, Justin Kim followed with a man-up goal and Sidorski iced it by hitting the empty cage after Kim intercepted the goalie’s clearing pass.

“The faceoffs were huge. It meant they didn’t have the ball, especially Arline, who’s so dangerous,” Spruyt said.

So is Sidorski.

“He’s a lacrosse genius,” Spruyt said. “He’s like my offensive coach in practice and during games. I trust him to make the right plays.”

He’s worth watching.