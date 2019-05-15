Win one game, take credit for three titles.

St. Anthony’s will take it.

The Friars earned the Long Island, Intersectional and state CHSAA Class AAA titles with a stirring 14-13 comeback victory over Chaminade yesterday before 3,500 fans at Cy Donnelly Field in South Huntington. Jake Bonomi one timed a perfect pass from Danny Parker and scored with an over-the-back shoulder shot to break a 13-13 tie with 4:03 left in the fourth quarter for the game-winner.

“I went back door on the defense and to Danny’s credit he saw me make the cut and made a great pass,” Bonomi said. “Chaminade’s a great program and it was the first time we’d beaten them for a title in my career.”

The speed of Parker forced the Chaminade defense to collapse around him, giving Bonomi the opening in front of keeper Liam Entenmann.

“I picked up the loose ball and sprinted down the right alley and drew two defenders as Jake cut through the defense,” Parker said. “It was an awesome catch and finish.”

The goal earned St. Anthony’s (15-1), the third ranked team in the country, its second CHSAA Long Island championship in the past six years. It also extended the Friars win streak to 10 games. Chaminade (12-2), ranked second in the country, took the heartbreaking loss in stride.

“We didn’t win this game, but we certainly had our shots,” said Chaminade coach Jack Moran. “Jake Naso did a great job in the faceoffs late in the game and that was the difference. This game can be played over and over, and the result would always be different because the teams are so even.”

The game belonged to St. Anthony’s junior attack Brennan O’Neill, who scored seven goals and added an assist. O’Neill scored three times in the fourth quarter, including the game-tying goal to knot the score at 13 with 4:16 left.

“Liam is one of the best keepers in the country and I knew I had to change things up a bit with my shot,” said O’Neill, who can shoot a ball at 100 miles per hour. “So, I went low on the game-tying shot. I think our tough schedule prepared us for this game and this situation. Our guys were ready for the pressure and came up big.”

Entenmann, who made 15 saves, closed the gap between his body and the pipe and gave O’Neill very little room to score. Somehow, he found the only opening to the net.

“There’s a reason why O’Neill is the number one recruit in his class,” Moran said. “He does everything well from rides, to ground balls and shooting. And he’s an unselfish player.”

Chaminade opened a 3-0 lead only to see St. Anthony’s score three in a row and tie it. And the beat went on all night as neither team led by more than three in the exciting back and forth affair.

“We played a rigorous national schedule and beat quality teams from eight different states,” said St. Anthony’s coach Keith Wieczorek. “It prepared us for this title game. And Chaminade was the best team we’ve played all year. This one feels really good.”