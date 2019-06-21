TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Morning
SEARCH
61° Good Morning
SportsHigh SchoolBoys Lacrosse

St. Anthony's boys lacrosse scheduled the best to be the best

St. Anthony's varsity boys lacrosse team celebrate their

St. Anthony's varsity boys lacrosse team celebrate their 14-13 victory over Chaminade in the AAA State Final boys lacrosse game held at St. Anthony's High School on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Owen O'Brien owen.o'brien@newsday.com
Print

Lacrosse players come to St. Anthony’s to be challenged.

With one of the top boys programs in the nation, local teams don’t always jump at the opportunity to schedule the Friars. This has forced St. Anthony’s to search out opponents, often facing some of the top competition from other states.

“We go against the best teams because we want to be the best,” said attackman Jake Bonomi, of Northport. “So in our mind to be the best, you have to beat the best, and that’s the way our program has been built to be.”

St. Anthony’s coach Keith Wieczorek estimated the Friars opened the season against eight of the top 20-ranked preseason teams in the country, and said they faced probably at least 10 teams that were ranked at some point in the season. The challenge of facing top teams helped the Friars win the state CHSAA Class AAA title with a 14-13 comeback victory over Chaminade May 15.

“The kids love our schedule, we want to challenge ourselves to play the best teams,” Wieczorek said. “We’re already talking about playing the top teams next year.”

“The majority of our schedule is against top 25 teams,” said long stick midfielder Greg Campisi of Farmingdale. “We come to St. Anthony’s to play those games. It’s what makes St. Anthony's lacrosse so great - the competition you play is so good.”

The Friars finished with a 15-1 record this season with their only defeat a 13-7 decision to Chaminade April 10.

“That loss, especially kind of early on, really woke us up,” Campisi said. “It was almost a good way in a way that we lost because we realized we weren't invincible.”

St. Anthony’s won its final 10 games, none in a more thrilling fashion than its most important one - the state final against Chaminade. The Friars trailed, 12-10, entering the fourth quarter - not the first time they found themselves behind or in a close game in the final minutes. That’s where the tough, competitive schedule during the year played to their advantage.

With the score 13-13 with 4:03 left to play, Bonomi delivered the winning goal off an assist from Danny Parker.

“When the pressure's on, we’re used to it on because of all that competition we had early on in the season,” Bonomi said. “It made us ready in those high-pressured championship games.”

“We were battle tested and the kids answered the bell when they needed to,” Wieczorek said. “I think just the merit of the team was tested enough where the moment wasn’t too big for them.”

By Owen O'Brien owen.o'brien@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Maureen Lewin of Kellenberg wins the girls 1,000-meter LI Class of 2019 college commitments
Podcast: All-Long Island spring teams 2019
Podcast: All-Long Island spring teams 2019
East Meadow's Rosanna Cuttone (31) bats against Corning-Painted State Class AA semi: East Meadow vs. Corning-Painted Post
Center Moriches' Brad Sakellarides beats Schulwerville's Colton Weatherwax State Class B final: Center Moriches vs. Schuylerville
Maddie Germano and her father, Charles Germano, know LI tennis whiz Germano writes heartfelt letter to father
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search